Late Night Talk Shows set to return in October as WGA strike continues

The WGA strike appears to be in its final stage, and it's safe to say that the WGA has reached an exceptional treaty with the AMPTP. As a result, the late-night talk shows will return soon, with the strike ending in October. After five months of striking, the fight seems to have somewhat come to an end. On September 25, 2023, this treaty move was announced by the WGA on its official Twitter page.

After 146 days of strike, the efforts of the WGA are believed to have gained fruitful results. An e-mail to the media about this negotiation by WGA members quotes it as meaningful:

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.”

Late-Night Shows set to return after the exceptional treaty of WGA strike

The Writers Guild of America has been fighting for its rights, including a pay raise and limited use of artificial intelligence in scriptwriting for research purposes only, with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. After five months of continuous fighting, the strike is nearing its end, with an exceptional treaty.

Due to this strike, many series and movies were halted due to a lack of creatives. Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Late Night with Seth Meyers were the top productions majorly affected by this strike, having lost their luster.

According to Variety, an insider says that the hosts have already emailed their crew members to return to the set and resume their shows. The aforementioned shows were last seen in April, and one insider says,

"So, it's just a matter of dusting off the studio and getting it back up and running... it's not exactly like flipping a light switch, but as long as you can get everybody back in, the network just has to air repeats and start broadcasting new shows again."

Some daytime talk shows like CBS Mornings, Live with Kelly and Mark or the Today show are being managed by a skeleton crew. With the WGA strike nearing its end, the global entertainment market based in the United States will soon return to its former glory.

What is an exceptional treaty in a WGA strike?

Without sharing much information, the WGA said that this exceptional treaty gives WGA members significant gains and protection. With this, one can consider that the two main concerns of the WGA strike, namely, a pay raise and limited use of AI in screenplay writing (only for research), have been addressed. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

AMPTP may agree to a wage increase for the writers, and they may also agree to limit the use of AI. Wages for WGA members have remained stagnant for several years, which prompted the strike. Another concern was the use of artificial intelligence tools to write scripts, potentially replacing human writers and endangering the livelihoods of professionals.

With this exceptional treaty, it appears that these two main concerns have been resolved. This strike is the longest in American history, lasting more than 145 days and involving more than 11,000 members. However, the WGA has also warned its members not to return to work until everything is solidified and documented in the WGA strike.