Laura Ashley x Rag & Bone menswear collaboration: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Laura Ashley, a British fashion and home furnishings company, and Rag & Bone, an American fashion brand, recently announced a capsule menswear collection for autumn/winter 2023.

In September 2020, the two internationally recognized brands partnered to create a limited-edition menswear capsule collection for the fall season.

The pair is back again with a capsule collection that comprises nine menswear items ranging from printed shirts to bucket and baseball hats, all retailing within a price range of $125-$695.

More on the Laura Ashley x Rag & Bone Collection

The Laura Ashley x Rag & Bone collection offers crew shirts, printed pants, and more.

1) The Laura Ashley Wool Crew Shirt

This classic fit comes in Navy blue and is a perfect example of old school meets new wave. The hand-embroidered art from Laura Ashley creates an overall appealing look.

Shop this shirt for $595 on the Rag & Bone website.

A closer look at the wool crew shirt (Image via Rag & Bone website)

2) The Laura Ashley Floral Printed Pants

These straight-legged pants have the heritage Laura Ashley print. You can get them for $395 on the Rag & Bone website.

A closer look at the floral printed pants (Image via Rag & Bone website)

3) The Laura Ashley Printed Coaches Jacket

Another relaxed fit in the collection, this coach jacket comes in a marshmallow floral print.

Get it for $695 on the Rag & Bone website.

The printed coaches jacket (Image via Rag & Bone website)

4) The Laura Ashley Printed Rugby

This relaxed fit comes in an exciting Cecelia color. It combines the classic sports shirt with the floral design from Laura Ashley.

Get yours for $350 on the Rag & Bone website.

A Closer Look at the Printed Rugby Shirt (Image via Rag & Bone website)

5) The Laura Ashley Baseball Hat

The baseball hat comes in the color Cecelia. It is a perfect example of American sportswear with an English style.

Shop this hat for $125 on the Rag & Bone website.

A closer look at the collection’s baseball hat (Image via Rag & Bone website)

6) The Laura Ashley Fit 2 Engineered Shirt

This classic fit button-down shirt comes in an exciting blue floral print. It is the perfect wardrobe addition for autumn.

Get it for $275 on the Rag & Bone website.

A closer look at the fit to the engineered shirt (Image via Rag & Bone website)

7) The Laura Ashley Printed Hoodie

This hoodie’s summer palace design makes it the perfect option for that cool and relaxed look. You can get it for $350 on the Rag & Bone website.

A closer look at the relaxed fit hoodie (Image via Rag & Bone website)

8) The Laura Ashley Printed Cotton Shirt

This relaxed, boxy shirt comes in a yellow color. The signature Rag & Bone boxy button is given a new look by Laura Ashley’s floral design.

You can get this shirt for $245 on the Rag & Bone website.

A closer look at the exciting design of the cotton shirt (Image via Rag & Bone website)

9) The Laura Ashley Bucket Hat

This classic bucket hat has been remade in Laura Ashley floral fabric. It is available for $165 on the Rag & Bone website.

The collection’s bucket hat is a floral dream (Image via Rag & Bone website)

Laura Ashley is known for its romantic floral patterns and traditional British fabrics and designs. According to Rag & Bone, these are some of the reasons why they were drawn to the brand.

Their latest collection combines Laura Ashley’s signature British heritage and Rag & Bone’s appreciation for craft and authenticity.

Here's what Carolyn D’ Angelo, president of Laura Ashley Global, has to say about the collection:

"This collaboration marks a hugely exciting moment for the Laura Ashley brand, especially as we celebrate our 70th anniversary year. Laura Ashley's fashion has often been associated with womenswear, but the craftsmanship in signature florals has broad appeal.

"Rag & Bone has shown how heritage designs can be integrated into menswear, offering a fresh take on our classic aesthetic. With retail distribution across the globe, the launch will engage a new audience and firmly establish our enduring influence on fashion today."

The collection is available to shop in the UK, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Australia, and the US.