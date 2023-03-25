Lauren Daigle 2023 The Kaleidoscope Tour: Dates, venues, tickets, where to buy and more

Lauren Daigle is back this year with another tour titled The Kaleidoscope Tour. The tour is scheduled to be held from September 6, 2023 to December 9, 2023.

The singer announced the tour, which will feature songs from her upcoming album, as well as her newly released single Thank God I Do, via a post on her official Instagram page:

Presales for the tour start on March 28, 2023 and can be accessed by registering on the official website of Lauren Daigle, https://www.laurendaigle.com/tour. General tickets for the tour will be available from March 31, 2023 at 10 a.m. local time from https://www.laurendaigle.com/tour and are priced at $208 plus processing fees.

Lauren Daigle building momentum for her new album

Lauren Daigle is building momentum for her upcoming epynomously titled album with the Kaleidescope Tour, as well as a few other concerts preceding the tour, including a scheduled performance at the 2023 Summerfest.

The full list of dates and venues for Lauren Daigle's tour is given below:

July 13, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 14, 2023 – Lewiston, New York at Artpark Amphitheater

September 6, 2023 – Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum

September 7, 2023 – Bossier City, Louisiana at Brookshire Grocery Arena

September 8, 2023 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Raising Cane’s River Center

September 14, 2023 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena

September 15, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

September 16, 2023 – Hoffman Estates, Illinois at NOW Arena

September 28, 2023 – Wichita, Kansas at INTRUST Bank Arena

September 29, 2023 – Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena

September 30, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

October 4, 2023 – Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Coliseum

October 5, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center

October 6, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

October 19, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena

October 20, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

October 21, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

October 26, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

October 27, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

October 28, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio Schottenstein Center

November 10, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

November 11, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

November 14, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

November 16, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

November 17, 2023 – Spokane, Washington State at Spokane Arena

November 18, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

November 30, 2023 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

December 1, 2023 – Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena

December 2, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center

December 7, 2023 – Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum

December 8, 2023 – Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena

December 9, 2023 – Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

More about Lauren Daigle and her music career

Lauren Ashley Daigle was born on September 9, 1991 in Lake Charles, Louisiana and began considering a music career after contracting Human betaherpesvirus 5 (HCMV) at the age of 15.

She released her first album, How Can It Be, on April 14, 2015. The album was a commercial success, peaking at number 28 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as being a chart topper on the Christian music album charts.

Lauren Daigle received critical acclaim with her third studio album, Look Up Child, which was released on September 8, 2018. The album won the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album award at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Poll : 0 votes