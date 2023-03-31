Law and Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 17 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

Law and Order: Organized Crime is currently one of the most popular American crime drama television series ongoing.

Initially released on April 1, 2021, the series follows Detective Elliot Stabler, a former member of the Special Victims Unit, and his former partner Captain Olivia Benson, as they once again return to the NYPD after contending with a devastating personal loss. The series gained popularity overnight and treated viewers to two more seasons.

The upcoming episode of the third installment, Blood Ties, is scheduled to release on March 30, 2023. In the previous episode, viewers saw Stabler taking it upon himself to find out who tried to assassinate a city council candidate during a fundraiser. The new episode will bring him another new and gripping case.

Everything we know about Law and Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 17

What day and time will episode 7 premiere and where to watch it

Law and Order: Organized Crime season 3 will air its episode 17 on Thursday, March 30, at 10:00 pm ET on NBC network. For those without a traditional cable connection or satellite TV, the episode can be watched via streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Take a look at the plot and promo for the upcoming episode

In this week's episode, Stabler and his task force will delve deeper into the world of human trafficking, where they will face some resistance from powerful forces. While the stakes are high, their main priority will be to save lives. Its official synopsis, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads as:

"A father desperate to find his son helps Stabler uncover a sinister human trafficking operation; Bell's investigation is undermined by a high-powered politician."

While Stabler leads the task force on a mission to help a father find his missing son, dark secrets about Quan’s human trafficking operation are revealed. The team will find themselves facing mounting resistance from criminal organizations as well as political forces as they try to dig into Chinatown's dark underbelly.

But Stabler will remain committed to stopping Quan’s heinous crimes and exposing those behind the operation, and justice shall prevail. The episode is directed by Jonathan Brown, from a script written by Alec Wells.

Cast list explored

In this week's episode of Law and Order: Organized Crime season 3, Christopher Meloni and Danielle Moné Truitt will return as Detective Elliot Stabler and Sgt. Ayanna Bell, respectively. They will be joined by:

Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers

Brent Antonello as Det. Jamie Whelan

Rick Gonzalez as Det. Bobby Reyes

James Roch as Deputy Inspector Ray Thurman

Angela Lin as Det. Isabelle Chang

François Chau as Michael Quan

Michael Tow as Wen Shao

Alec Wang as Bo

Robert Lee Leng as Kai

Lee Shorten as Li Fung

Jamison Yang as Bill Huang

Wai Ching Ho as Sister Shu

John Stout Adams as Coast Guard Captain

Timothy Park as Driver

As of now, there is no news regarding whether the NBC crime procedural will be returning for another season. Watch this space for more updates on Law and Order: Organized Crime.

