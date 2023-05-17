Law & Order season 23: Everything to know so far

As Law & Order season 22 gears up to air its finale, the production house is all set to roll out the next installment as well. NBC announced a season 23 renewal last month and the network executives ordered 22 episodes for the new season. Details about the cast and plot haven't been revealed yet.

Sam Waterston as District Attorney Jack McCoy (left) and Jeffrey Donovan as Detective Frank Cosgrove. (Image via Twitter/@lawandordertv)

As per IMDb, while announcing the renewal, Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal and Streaming's President (scripted programming) said:

“We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters, and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season.”

She expressed gratitude to the series creator Dick Wolf "and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week." On his part, Wolf stated that he is "pleased to continue" his four-decade-long collaboration with Universal Television and NBC.

Notably, apart from the mothership series Law & Order, the franchise consists of several other TV series including Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime, which are also created by Wolf.

Law & Order season 23 to air during the fall of 2023

In his statement, Wolf also thanked fans for keeping "our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons." As per NBC.com, season 23 of Law & Order will hit the screens during the fall, which means it may air by September this year.

For now, there are no changes to the main cast which comprises Jeffrey Donovan as Detective Frank Cosgrove, Hugh Dancy as lawyer Nolan Pierce, Mehcad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw, and Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy.

When Waterston was asked about portraying McCoy, the show's longest-tenured character, the Academy Award-nominated star told NBC:

“Obviously I haven't really been trying hard to escape [Jack McCoy]… Because here I am after a 10, 12-year break, right back where I was before. I consider myself extraordinarily lucky to have such a long run doing something of real quality that really talks to this country in plain language about what's going on right now today.”

Though many details aren't out yet, the airtime remains the same, meaning season 23 episodes will continue being broadcast on Thursdays at 8/7c. Considering that Law & Order season 23 may premiere in September, fans can expect the first episode to air on either September 7, September 14, September 21, or September 28.

Interestingly, the ongoing season 22 was released on September 22, 2022, after being renewed in May.

Law & Order will return with the season 22 finale on May 18, 2023.

Titled Open Wounds, the synopsis reads:

"A senator is gunned down at his daughter's wedding; McCoy pushes for a severe sentence and squares up against a formidable DA -- his own daughter; Price aims to stay neutral but can't help but empathize with the defendant over a shared trauma."

Apart from the actors mentioned, it'll also feature Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon and Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Meanwhile, the recurring cast comprises Connie Shi as Detective Violet Yee, Angel Desai as Judge Roberta Hines, and Elisabeth Waterston as Rebecca McCoy.

Law & Order season 22 finale, Open Wounds, will hit NBC on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the same on Peacock the next day.

