Lean Body Protein Shake’s new Birthday Cake flavor explored: All you need to know

On February 24, 2025, Lean Body Protein Shake launched a new Birthday Cake flavor in the U.S. The brand continues to expand its lineup with healthy and tasty options, but there’s no word on international availability yet.

The Birthday cake flavor could be a fun way to fuel the body without compromising taste and nutrition. Whether fitness enthusiasts want to enhance their recovery or just crave a sweet treat, here is everything one needs to know regarding this new variant by Lean Body.

Introduction to the Birthday cake flavor

The Birthday cake flavor is the newest addition to the Lean Body lineup, a celebratory flavor to any traditional protein shake. Protein shakes have always been associated with a basic taste profile. With this new flavor, the beverage brand is elaborating the flavor wheel.

The new flavor is inspired by the classic birthday cake that combines the nostalgic flavor of batter, frosting, and a dash of sprinkles. This shake brings a fun way to enjoy the fitness routine.

Nutrition facts of the Birthday cake protein shake

Labrada Nutrition's CEO and Founder Lee Labrada said :

"Labrada Nutrition is a family-owned-and-operated business with decades of experience and a commitment to furthering the health and wellness of its customers. Our new Birthday Cake flavor Lean Body shake is sure to be a big hit!"

Here's a brief breakdown regarding the Nutritional value of the protein shake:

The Lean Body protein shake is handcrafted to be high in protein, with each serving weighing 25 grams of protein. The primary protein structure consists of whey protein, a fast-absorbing protein that provides the body with amino acids essential for muscle growth.

The drink includes added vitamins and minerals that provide both hydration and overall wellness. The beverage also includes nutrients like potassium, calcium, and magnesium, crucial for strong bones. Additionally, the Lean body's birthday cake flavor has low sugar, with each serving consisting of 3 grams of sugar.

How to incorporate the protein shake into the diet

Explore new ways to incorporate protein shake into the diet (Image via leanbody.com)

The protein shake is smooth in texture, which can be blended well with water and milk depending upon the dietary needs. Here are a few options in which individuals can consume the drink:

The most common way to consume protein shakes is immediately after a heavy workout, to help support muscle repair.

If one is in a rush and looking for a quick, nutritious replacement to their meal, the beverage can serve as a quick replacement.

protein shake doesn't have to be strictly for post-workout use. The birthday cake flavor could act as a sweet treat without having any guilt.

The Birthday Cake shake is surely a unique addition to the brand's offerings that can be included in the fitness routine. With its high protein ability and delightful flavor, one can enjoy this birthday celebration in a bottle.

About the brand: Lean Body

The brand offers a wide variety of protein shakes (Image via Labrada Nutrition)

Lean Body is a well-known name in the fitness and wellness industry for curating quality, nutrient-packed shakes. The brand is part of Labrada Nutrition, a company founded by Lee Labrada, a former professional bodybuilder. Their products are crafted to support muscle growth while improving recovery.

