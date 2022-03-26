Lee Min-ho and Kim Min-ha's chemistry in Pachinko deserves more scenes: Fans after Apple TV+ show premiere

The first three episodes of Pachinko premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday and the show has received a great response from the audience. Out of the many positive aspects of the show, the audience is most impressed by the chemistry between Lee Min-ho and Kim Min-ha.
Lee Min-ho plays the role of Koh Hansu while debut actor Kim Min-ha plays the role of Sunja in the Apple TV+ show.
Koh Hansu and Sunja's love story in Pachinko
The first three episodes portray Sunja's present and past in parallel. She is an elderly women in the present and the audience gets a peek at her past while she recalls certain memories. From how her life was as a child, with her disabled father and mother, to growing up into a beautiful young woman.
This is when she meets Koh Hansu and falls in love with him. The passion in this relationship is visceral and it leaves a lasting impression in the viewers minds. Sunja's parents own the local boardhouse, and their income is modest at best. On the other hand, her lover is a self-made man who has climbed the rungs of social structure. He is rich and influential, and is a broker at the local market.
Their love burns deep and fast, once Sunja learns that her lover is married. He also has no plans of letting go of his wife in Osaka, but offers to take the former in as his mistress. He promises her comfort and wealth, and this disgusts Sunja. She refuses his offer in Pachinko, and ends her relationship with him. If they will cross paths again, is a question that one must wait to be addressed in the upcoming episodes.
Fans react to the chemistry between Kim Min-ha and Lee Min-ho in Pachinko
Lee Min-ho's fans have taken to Twitter to express how happy they are with the show, and his performance. They have also shared screenshots of their favorite scenes from the series. From wanting more scenes of Min-ho and Min-ha together, to singing praises for Pachinko, the show has become a topic of interest on social media.
Pachinko stars Jin Ha, Soji Arai, Steve Sang-Hyun Noh, among others. The show will air new episodes every Friday. It is based on the New York Times bestselling novel penned by journalist Min Jin Lee, and depicts the struggles faced by a Korean family in Japan after they emigrate from Korea.