Lee Min-ho and Kim Min-ha starrer Pachinko renewed for Season 2

The Apple TV+ series, Pachinko, has successfully exceeded everyone's expectations. It has quickly risen to be one of the most well-renowned Korean dramas to date. Given its immense popularity, the streaming platform has greenlit the series for a second season.

Fans who were sad to bid farewell to the headstrong and resilient Sun-ja in the Season 1 finale will be meeting her once again when the show returns for its second run.

Pachinko creator is beyond excited about the renewal

Soo Hugh, the creator of the show, revealed the big news in a press release. While she refused to divulge any details about the potential story of the second season of the series, she did thank the team at Apple and the amazing fans of the show for making it so successful.

“Words cannot express my joy in being able to continue telling the extraordinary story of this indomitable family. I’m grateful to the amazing team at Apple and Media Res studio for believing and supporting this show, and to our passionate fans who have cheered us on. It’s an honor to be able to continue working with this amazing cast and crew.”

Season 1 of the show was based on the novel of the same name by author and journalist Min Jin-lee.

Pachinko deserves the success

Much hard work went into making this series, right from choosing the perfect cast to ensuring the accuracy of different dialects as used in the story.

Translator Hwang Seok-hee, who contributed to perfecting the dialects and finetuned the script, had commented in a prior interview how the series made a “bold decision” by keeping the natural tone and wording of the dialogues, which involved the Busan and Jeju dialect.

“I think the production team for Pachinko made a bold decision. We were going to soften the dialects if the actors had a hard time memorizing the lines but the actors also said they would practice. And in fact, they did a wonderful job expressing the dialect."

The series has earned a lot of praise over its eight episodes for perfectly depicting this era of Korean history in a sensitive manner. Fans also loved the palpable chemistry between Lee Min-ho and Kim Min-ha’s characters.

For now, there is no official announcement as to the second season’s production schedule or whether the cast from Season 1 will be returning. We also do not know a tentative release date for the second season yet.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee