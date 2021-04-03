Legendary rapper DMX hospitalized after drug overdose, panic-struck fans take to Twitter with prayers and wishes

In an extremely concerning development, American rapper DMX has reportedly been hospitalized following a drug overdose.

Sources claim the rapper has been critical since his admission and that the implications of the overdose are serious. It was claimed in reports that he showed limited brain activity and is currently in a vegetative state.

The songwriter was admitted to a hospital on Friday, April 3rd, following a relapse after multiple stints in rehab.

Fans devastated as reports claim rapper DMX brain-dead after drug overdose

DMX Suffers OD and in Grave Condition https://t.co/czhwXWQm42 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 3, 2021

The 50-year-old artist has been hospitalized in White Plains, New York, following a heart attack that was induced by a drug overdose. The prognosis for the rapper seems grim.

Doctors have reportedly stated that the rapper's chances of survival are not great. Even if he manages to pull through, chances are that he will be brain-dead for the remainder of his life.

Fans all across the globe are heartbroken as they come to terms with the news that the "X Gon Give It To Ya" star may not pull through in the coming weeks. Support and prayers have been pouring in for the star on Twitter, with fans hoping that the icon pulls through.

Here are some reactions to the tragic news on Twitter:

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

Overdose is a medical illness and not a moral failing. #dmx — Jess Cordova Kramer (she/her) #BLM #wearamask (@JJCordovaK) April 3, 2021

DMX is a cultural icon for those of y'all who are confused. Not DMX 🖤pic.twitter.com/IhOjhAeZBE — minari lover (@DarkCollegeGuy) April 3, 2021

Please Lord not DMX 😭🙏🏾💙 praying for a full recovery pic.twitter.com/1KW655HGjs — Cii (@cierra_cii) April 3, 2021

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Prayers up for my brother DMX... 😔 — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 3, 2021

DMX’s story is so heartbreaking. He was truly one of the most captivating artists of my lifetime. It’s hard to explain just how massive he was in the late 90s/early 00s. He touched people in a ways I can’t explain. Prayers up for the legend. — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) April 3, 2021

NO NOT DMX.



Pull thru 🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/uHcjQqZsM6 — Lunden (@1Lunden) April 3, 2021

We love you DMX 🖤 pull through brother 🙏🏾pic.twitter.com/W6PsgE0iCE — BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) April 3, 2021

God PLEASE, PLEASE allow DMX aka Earl Simmons to make a full and speedy recovery 🙏

My heart is with his family.



I'm praying hard pic.twitter.com/8aPbLbOFzH — Diamond (@Aruthasexy1) April 3, 2021

Rick Ross sending prayers to DMX 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/aRwSg5plzi — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 3, 2021

“I though dmx was clean, he was doing good” he was but it’s time as a community we understand that addiction is usually a life long battle, that’s why addiction needs to be treated the same across the boards no matter the race. Prayers to DMX fr ! — chilombooo (@chilombooo1) April 3, 2021

Not DMX 🥺😢😭 Not My Guy. SERIOUSLY Gonna Be Listening To His Music Like This From Now On pic.twitter.com/xQhJsE5OfO — Big Homie (@Stuk_On_Stupid) April 3, 2021

As a long-time fighter of addiction, he has done multiple stints in rehab over the years with relative success in staying away from narcotics.

The recent development might be too much for the 50-year-old to handle. The situation surrounding the rapper's health is still volatile and up in the air.

