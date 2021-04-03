Create
Legendary rapper DMX hospitalized after drug overdose, panic-struck fans take to Twitter with prayers and wishes

In an extremely concerning development, American rapper DMX has reportedly been hospitalized following a drug overdose.

Sources claim the rapper has been critical since his admission and that the implications of the overdose are serious. It was claimed in reports that he showed limited brain activity and is currently in a vegetative state.

The songwriter was admitted to a hospital on Friday, April 3rd, following a relapse after multiple stints in rehab.

Fans devastated as reports claim rapper DMX brain-dead after drug overdose

The 50-year-old artist has been hospitalized in White Plains, New York, following a heart attack that was induced by a drug overdose. The prognosis for the rapper seems grim.

Doctors have reportedly stated that the rapper's chances of survival are not great. Even if he manages to pull through, chances are that he will be brain-dead for the remainder of his life.

Fans all across the globe are heartbroken as they come to terms with the news that the "X Gon Give It To Ya" star may not pull through in the coming weeks. Support and prayers have been pouring in for the star on Twitter, with fans hoping that the icon pulls through.

Here are some reactions to the tragic news on Twitter:

As a long-time fighter of addiction, he has done multiple stints in rehab over the years with relative success in staying away from narcotics.

The recent development might be too much for the 50-year-old to handle. The situation surrounding the rapper's health is still volatile and up in the air.

Published 03 Apr 2021, 22:10 IST
comments icon
