Lego 10303 Loop Coaster: Release date, price, and everything to know about the Fairground Collection set

LEGO has unveiled the new 10303 Loop Coaster, and the first look already promises an adventure in its most wholesome form. The announcement was made on Tuesday, June 7, as the company briefed fans on what to expect.

The 10303 Loop Coaster comes as an upgrade to the previous release, the 10261 Roller Coaster. The announcement of the Fairground set let fans in on tidbits and a memorable statement that it “was not for the faint-hearted.” Here’s everything you need to know about the soon-to-be-released toy set.

What do we know about the LEGO 10303 Loop Coaster?

As per information gleaned from the LEGO Group announcement, the eye-catching new Loop Coaster towers at a height of 92cm, making it one of the tallest sets to be built. As the name implies, the new toy set is characterized by multiple loops, twists, and turns.

It boasts a mesmerizing build and thrilling features that will impress fans, like the two high loops that defy gravity. In addition, the set features eleven mini characters like a ride operator, a pretzel seller, a hot-dog vendor, a balloon seller, five rollercoaster raiders, and a grandma, among others.

The roller coaster also features a train and a boarding station compartment, complete with control panels. Other parts of the loops will have the cars move through the twists and turns. Accessories for the toy collection include a park bench with a map and carts for the vendors mentioned earlier.

One innovative aspect of this set is the inclusion of an elevator tower that will serve as a forklift and raise miniature cars up the loops. The loop ride can be activated with motorized components that will set the elevator in motion automatically. As per available information, the motor elements will be sold separately.

While speaking about the new Fairground set, toy designer Pierre Normandin stated:

“When we were designing this set, we wanted to recreate the feeling experienced when it just begins to tip over the highest point. Perfect for play or display, we are excited to add this set into the LEGO Fairground Collection.”

The Loop Coaster set will be available for retail July 1, 2022, onwards. It will be priced at $399.99 in the United States, $499.99 in Canada, and £344.99 in the United Kingdom. Customers can make purchases at the designated toy stores or on the official website.

Other LEGO sets that have been released recently

The beginning of June was marked by the release of the 10302 Optimus Prime set. The Transformers-inspired building blocks were made available in the United States, Australia, and Europe on the same day. With 1508 pieces, the set retailed at $169.99 and £149.99. The collection was designed by Joe Kyde. For the G1 Optimus Prime set, LEGO collaborated with Hasbro in what Kyde described as an original idea by the former.

The 60346 Barn & Farm Animals set was released on the same day as the Optimus Prime model, consisting of 230 pieces and retailing at $69.99 in the US.

More collections will be released later in the year, with 31206 The Rolling Stone, Harry Potter 2HY 2022, Disney 2HY 2022, and Ninjago 2HY 2022 being scheduled for August.

