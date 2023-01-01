Lifetime’s Married At First Sight season 16 air time and release date

Lifetime's popular reality TV series Married at First Sight is all set to return with a brand new season this new year.

The much-loved show will premiere with season 16 on Wednesday night, January 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. The official synopsis for the forthcoming reality TV series reads:

"Ten Nashville, Tennessee based singles will embark on a journey to meet the love of their lives during this 23-episode season, where they’ll marry a complete stranger, travel to their honeymoons and then move in together as husband and wife."

It continues:

"After the 8-week social experiment concludes, each newlywed will have to come to terms with the hard truth of their marriage status and make a life-changing decision – continue to stay married and start a future together, or get a divorce and go their separate ways."

Married at First Sight to air on January 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET

The upcoming 16th season of the reality show will include 23 episodes. Apart from that, the Lifetime show has also increased the duration of each episode from its usual one hour to 90 minutes.

With the famed reality TV series returning to viewers' screens, Keshia Knight Pulliam will be the host of the after-party and get interesting insight from the cast members themselves.

According to the official website, the series teases that this season will feature a lot more "romance and intense stakes." Apart from that, viewers will get to witness a shocking moment when the husband of one bride, "decides to make an indecent proposal to another man’s wife."

The series will also reunite famous experts who will provide support and advice to couples in need. The Married at First Sight synopsis states:

"Season 16 will reunite experts Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper with DeVon Franklin, New York Times Bestselling Author and Relationship Advisor and Dr. Pia Holec, a renowned psychotherapist who specializes in sex and couples therapy. Experts will provide couples with professional advice and support as they head through an emotional quest to pursue their forever love."

Here are the couples set to appear on Married at First Sight

Below mentioned are the couples who will appear to give their marriage a try on Lifetime's popular series.

Airris and Jasmine Christopher and Nicole Clint and Gina Mackinley and Domynique Shaquille and Kirsten

The show teases a lot of drama and twists that will have viewers hooked to their screens. Although the show will premiere in less than a week, a trailer for the forthcoming episode is yet to be released.

Married at First Sight will premiere on Lifetime at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on January 4, 2023. Readers can check their local listings for more information. If viewers miss an episode, they can stream it on the official website. Individuals without cable can stream the episode live on YouTube TV if they have valid login details and a subscription.

