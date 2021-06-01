Lil Loaded passes away at 20: Rapper's heartbreaking last Instagram story leaves fans emotional

Dashawn Maurice "Lil Loaded" Robertson has been confirmed dead at the age of 20 by his attorney, Ashkan Mehryari. The American rapper's demise was confirmed mere hours after his final Instagram story went live, in which he hinted at his willingness to "join God" and asked for forgiveness for his "shortcomings."
Heartbroken fans have taken to social media to mourn his loss and share their thoughts on the singer's impact on their lives.
Also read: "Untrue sexual assault is never okay": Sienna Mae denies allegations about mistreating Jack Wright
Lil Loaded's final message leaves fans heartbroken as they mourn his passing
Lil Loaded's final Instagram story set alarm bells ringing for fans as the Dallas native's words sounded ominous and suicidal. Unfortunately for them and his loved ones, the worst came true as his demise was confirmed a few hours after the story went live:
"Dear most high, Please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I've fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of the blessings that have been put in my life sometimes, the lines are blurred between being solid and being heartless. I want to thank you for how far I've come and the people you've put in my life to keep me grounded and humble through everything, and I love every single one of those people that are genuinely for me. I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes. I know you love all of your children, and I'm ready for my heart and soul to join you."
The official circumstances leading up to the rapper's decision to take his own life are unknown. It is heavily speculated that Lil Loaded's girlfriend's alleged infidelity was one of the primary reasons for his actions, as stated by his close friend.
Here are some of the reactions that have taken over Twitter following the rapper's passing:
The songwriter was best known for his 2019 hit 6locc 6a6y (pronounced block baby). He racked up over 28 million views and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America just last week. Lil Loaded has no known descendants yet.
Also read: Bryce Hall tells Addison Rae to "calm down" after she responds to him allegedly discussing their relationship on reality show