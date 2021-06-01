Lil Loaded passes away at 20: Rapper's heartbreaking last Instagram story leaves fans emotional

Dashawn Maurice "Lil Loaded" Robertson has been confirmed dead at the age of 20 by his attorney, Ashkan Mehryari. The American rapper's demise was confirmed mere hours after his final Instagram story went live, in which he hinted at his willingness to "join God" and asked for forgiveness for his "shortcomings."

Heartbroken fans have taken to social media to mourn his loss and share their thoughts on the singer's impact on their lives.

Lil Loaded's final message leaves fans heartbroken as they mourn his passing

Lil Loaded's last Instagram story is heartbreaking😔💔 RIP pic.twitter.com/YBui5f7c83 — RapTV (@raptvcom) May 31, 2021

Lil Loaded's final Instagram story set alarm bells ringing for fans as the Dallas native's words sounded ominous and suicidal. Unfortunately for them and his loved ones, the worst came true as his demise was confirmed a few hours after the story went live:

"Dear most high, Please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I've fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of the blessings that have been put in my life sometimes, the lines are blurred between being solid and being heartless. I want to thank you for how far I've come and the people you've put in my life to keep me grounded and humble through everything, and I love every single one of those people that are genuinely for me. I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes. I know you love all of your children, and I'm ready for my heart and soul to join you."

The official circumstances leading up to the rapper's decision to take his own life are unknown. It is heavily speculated that Lil Loaded's girlfriend's alleged infidelity was one of the primary reasons for his actions, as stated by his close friend.

Here are some of the reactions that have taken over Twitter following the rapper's passing:

Lil Loaded kill himself over his girl, smh, Rest In Peace💔 pic.twitter.com/whoBxj4LSq — Jaquief (@jaquiefff) May 31, 2021

I did 😭😭😭. Lil Loaded man please just come out and say this news is fake man pic.twitter.com/hpUuPkhzQj — Mimi (@AmirrHC) May 31, 2021

Lil Loaded’s close friend reveals Dallas rapper took life after finding out his girlfriend cheated on him 💔 pic.twitter.com/cwg744Avft — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) May 31, 2021

RIP lil loaded.He was probably going through alot and that was just the last straw.And for everyone saying things like “over a girl?”This is why we as men keep things to ourselves.People laugh when we tell them our problems and then act surprised when our struggles defeat us. pic.twitter.com/eq1X1nuaSJ — Roscoe wetsuit🌎🎥🔪 (@jrsosa890) May 31, 2021

That cheating shit deep foreal. rip lil loaded you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/EETfMwuKNQ — ❣️Mistress Lola (@buckheadbby) June 1, 2021

“Show love while I’m here, don’t wait until I’m dead” - Lil Loaded 💙 pic.twitter.com/thbFuZfpxZ — Lost (@LostTooShiesty) May 31, 2021

Every nigga that’s on their social media making fun of lil loaded for taking his life due to his girlfriend is lame. Depression and Mental Health issues are real and men are allowed to feel emotions, but it’s niggas like y’all that make men feel like they have no outlet for help. — Rohan 🇩🇪🇯🇲 (@rohanmckinley) June 1, 2021

i hate saying shit like this bro it’s depressing , RIP LIL LOADED 💔😔 — Rag3 Kidd (@DCTHEDON__) May 31, 2021

Damn now they both gone rip lil loaded & king von 🕊 pic.twitter.com/2ebSZEAp4u — 💫 (@lljheadass) May 31, 2021

The songwriter was best known for his 2019 hit 6locc 6a6y (pronounced block baby). He racked up over 28 million views and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America just last week. Lil Loaded has no known descendants yet.

