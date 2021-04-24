Lil Tay trial: Over $4000 raised to “save” 12-year-old from “abusive” father as she fights over her custody in Canada SC

After almost a year of inactivity, 11-year-old social media influencer Claire "Lil Tay" Hope appeared to be back in the headlines following a series of stories shared on her Instagram account. The posts sparked online discussions about her well-being and safety.

Currently, according to her older brother, Lil Tay is reportedly in the middle of a custody battle with her absentee father.

So apparently Lil Tay’s dad has been abusing Lil Tay physically and mentally with his wife and because of that Lil Tay is going to fight for her life in Supreme Court of Canada. #saveliltay pic.twitter.com/991hT385RJ — 👨🏾‍🦯 (@brokelikeusher) April 23, 2021

// abuse , child neglect , images of abuse below

-

-

-

-

-

hey yall i don’t see enough people talking abt this but you need to help lil tay, she needs help paying legal fees from court against her abusive abensentee father and his current wife. — adri 📌check pin (@tbznap) April 24, 2021

"Go Fund Me" for Lil Tay and her upcoming custody battle

Going by the posts shared in her story, Lil Tay's sibling, Jason, has set up a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money for legal fees and other expenses. The viral sensation is slated to be on trial for custody in the BC Supreme Court of Canada against her absentee father, Chris Hope, and her stepmother.

Lil Tay will be fighting for her life, future, and freedom starting April 23rd. The child is in desperate need of funds to support her fight against her abusive father. As a result of this situation, she has been in a state of depression.

"My sister Tay has been silent on social media for the past three years because her absentee father (Chris Hope) served my mother a court order demanding control over Tay's money, career, and custody. As a result, it was court-ordered that my sister had to return to Vancouver, Canada. He also requested through a court order to prevent her from speaking out about the truth. Since then, he has stolen millions of dollars from my sister and has taken control of all her funds."

While the Go Fund Me set up just a day ago has already raised a little more than $4000, many people question the authenticity of the entire situation. This is especially so after the controversy regarding Lil Tay's actual income and the facade exposed in 2018.

Another post made by lil tay’s brother #liltay I hope she’s ok right now pic.twitter.com/KhO61hMnVS — 🏳️‍🌈☺︎🅟🅗🅘🅝🅧☺︎🏳️‍🌈 (@_ph1nx_) April 24, 2021

what’s crazy is that lil tay is definitely getting exploited from what I’ve seen but we never hear from HER it’s always somebody else — 👩🏽‍💻 (@muchjaded) April 24, 2021

Look guys, the Lil Tay situation doesn’t sit well with me. We should alert CPS and get her away from her abusive dad. She’s a minor and that money won’t go to her, how can we trust that someone’s not abusing and using her for donations?? This is screwed up! #saveliltay #liltay — c a m • park (@lividramen) April 23, 2021

something about the liltay gofundme doesn’t seem legit — inactive kinda 🤔⁉️ (@edsheeranphobic) April 23, 2021

Ehhhh, her family has been known to scam, I know that sounds awful, but her whole Lil Tay persona was created by her mom as a cash grab, wasn’t it? — starcommander96 (@starcommander91) April 24, 2021

I think liltay and nem just tryna get sum more money 🤨 — andrea (@andrea33701467) April 23, 2021

Honestly it seems like they’re using lil tay again for money. Like why would they set a date and an exact time to post about an abusing and raising money about a court date. It seems sketch, so don’t donate until we know more about the situation. #saveliltay — Clara😌🖤 (@clarafayebunton) April 23, 2021

Amidst all the allegations of supposed scamming, abusive parenting, and misappropriation of funds, Lil Tay's official account has shared horrifying images documenting physical abuse over a relatively long time.

THIS IS WHAT HAS BEEN HAPPENING TO LIL TAY???? pic.twitter.com/mWik4u2lAt — Brandon(Tayk)😂🔥 (@crazybrazy200) April 24, 2021

With this recent development, it can only be hoped that this situation, which clearly involves the physical abuse of a minor at some point, sees this fact taken into account as the twelve-year-old goes on trial today.

