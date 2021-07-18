Lindsay Lohan in Lebanon sparks social media frenzy online

A TikTok video recently went viral that shows popular actress Lindsay Lohan in Lebanon. The video has led to a viral hashtag on social networking sites.

The video was uploaded by @michellelipsyncs and Lohan posed with three fans in Lebanon on July 17th. Her comment under the video says,

“When I saw her she was having dinner with friends at Piazza 1140 in Hammana”

Fans of Lindsay mobilized on Twitter to locate the famous Mean Girls star. The tweets were full of political takes, and one user said that Lindsay was in Lebanon to save it from its own “Regina George.” Here are a few reactions on Twitter.

Why is Lindsay Lohan in Lebanon!? pic.twitter.com/AyzdfaQnNz — Lebanese News and Updates (@LebUpdate) July 17, 2021

LINDSAY LOHAN’S IN LEBANON?? is she okay whats she doing here 😭 — magi ⧗ flop era (@thorspadfoot) July 17, 2021

not lindsay lohan becoming the new prime minister of lebanon — 🇵🇸🇩🇿יאניס (@arabsprobIems) July 17, 2021

this "LINDSAY LOHAN IS IN LEBANON MUST FIND HER" thing is reminding me of 2 years ago when Dua lipa came to Lebanon undercover 😭😭😭 — 𓂀𝐽𝑎𝑚𝑎𝑙𓂀 (@thybridgeguy) July 17, 2021

lindsay lohan in lebanon… maybe we are living in a simulation — Van (@gxtinmyvan) July 17, 2021

Every Lebanese person upon hearing that Lindsay Lohan is visiting Lebanon pic.twitter.com/foMC5r9L9J — Cup of Jo (@jocarys) July 17, 2021

Okay I need to know why Lindsay Lohan is in Lebanon right now — Houshig K. (@houshigk) July 17, 2021

Hey Lindsay Lohan, welcome to Lebanon and why are you here luv??? pic.twitter.com/HIVAijXFhk — 𝐖.𝐍.𝐒.🕊 (@Wael_artwarlock) July 17, 2021

the real question is what the hell is lindsay lohan doing in lebanon — y ☭ (@ragingbolshevik) July 17, 2021

lindsay lohan in lebanon is the best thing ever 💀 like maam, wyd???? — perla ♡s tambourine boy (@lokislovebot) July 17, 2021

Other controversies by Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan was seen with a Quran in New York in 2015 and this led to a debate on whether she has converted herself to Islam. On her journey to Turkey, Lindsay Lohan was wearing a hijab and visiting refugees. She stated on Turkish TV that she has read the Quran and was crucified for it in America.

Lindsay was sentenced to 240 hours of community service in 2013. She was accused of careless driving and lying to cops after a car accident in California. A few rumors in 2019 reported that Lindsay and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were in a relationship.

Following the rumors of Lohan’s relationship with the crown prince, her father denied the reports. Lindsay Lohan’s representative said that everything about her relationship with the crown prince was not true.

Born and raised in New York, Lindsay Lohan was a regular cast member on the soap opera Another World when she was 10-year-old. She got her big break with the Walt Disney Pictures film The Parent Trap in 1998 and later appeared in television films, Life-Size and Get a Clue.

Lindsay became a known face in the music industry when she released two studio albums, the platinum-certified Speak in 2004 and gold-certified A Little More Personal (Raw) in 2005.

Edited by Gautham Balaji