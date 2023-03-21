Lindsey Stirling 2023 Tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venue and more

Lindsey Stirling is back with another tour this year, which is scheduled to take place from April 15 to September 2, 2023.

The violinist and songwriter announced the tour, which will be supported by the Canadian indie-pop band Walk off the Earth, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presale starts on March 21, 2023, at 10 am local time. Live Nation pre-sale starts on March 22, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be accessed with the code OPENER. Presale can be accessed by registering on lindseystirling.com/tour.

General tickets will be available from March 24, 2023, and priced at $201 plus processing fees. General tickets will be available from lindseystirling.com/tour as well as www.ticketmaster.com

Walk off the Earth to join Lindsey Stirling on tour

Lindsey Stirling will be joined by the Canadian indie-pop Walk off the Earth, who rose to prominence with their fourth studio album Sing It All Away. The album peaked at number 2 on the Canadian album chart and 72 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

April 15, 2023 – Ivins, Utah at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

June 3, 2023 – San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coca-Cola Music Hall

July 21, 2023 – Paris, France at Lollapalooza France

July 23, 2023 – Sopot, Portugal at Opera Lesna Sopot

July 25, 2023 – Madrid, Spain at Noches del Botanico

July 26, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain at Palau de la Música Catalana

July 28, 2023 – Cologne, Germany at Roncalliplatz

August 1, 2023 – Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

August 2, 2023 – Portsmouth, Virginia at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

August 3, 2023 – Doswell, Virginia at After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park

August 4, 2023 – Sylvania, Ohio at Centennial Terrace

August 5, 2023 – Columbus Ohio at Ohio State Fair

August 7, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 8, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheater

August 10, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio at PNC Pavillion

August 11, 2023 – Interlochen, Michigan at Interlochen Center for the Arts

August 12, 2023 – West Allis, Wisconsin at Wisconsin State Fair

August 14, 2023 – Maryland Heights, Missouri at Saint Louis Music Park

August 15, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 16, 2023 – Des Moines, Iowa at Iowa State Fair

August 18, 2023 – Southaven, Massachusetts at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

August 19, 2023 – Oklahoma City, OK at Oklahoma Zoo Amphitheatre

August 21, 2023 – Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinewood Bowl Theater

August 22, 2023 – Waite Park, Minnesota at The Ledge Amphitheater

August 23, 2023 – Moorhead, Minnesota at Bluestem Amphitheater

August 25, 2023 – Casper, Wyoming at Ford Wyoming Center

August 26, 2023 – Bonner, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 28, 2023 – Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 29, 2023 – Airway Heights, Washington State at Northern Quest Resort & Casino

September 1, 2023 – Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 2, 2023 – Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

More about Lindsey Stirling and her music career

Lindsey Stirling was born on September 21, 1986. She began her career by competing on America's Got Talent, where she reached the quarter-finals.

She released her eponymously titled debut album, Lindsey Stirling, on 18 September 2012. The album became a commercial success, peaking at number 23 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as being a chart-topper on the Austrian chart.

Lindsey Stirling achieved critical success with her third studio album Brave Enough, released on August 19, 2016. The album peaked at the number Billboard 200 album chart and won the Top Dance/Electronic Album award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

