Lindsey Stirling 2023 Tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venue and more

Lindsey Stirling is back with another tour this year, which is scheduled to take place from April 15 to September 2, 2023.
The violinist and songwriter announced the tour, which will be supported by the Canadian indie-pop band Walk off the Earth, via a post on their official Instagram page:
Presale starts on March 21, 2023, at 10 am local time. Live Nation pre-sale starts on March 22, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be accessed with the code OPENER. Presale can be accessed by registering on lindseystirling.com/tour.
General tickets will be available from March 24, 2023, and priced at $201 plus processing fees. General tickets will be available from lindseystirling.com/tour as well as www.ticketmaster.com
Walk off the Earth to join Lindsey Stirling on tour
Lindsey Stirling will be joined by the Canadian indie-pop Walk off the Earth, who rose to prominence with their fourth studio album Sing It All Away. The album peaked at number 2 on the Canadian album chart and 72 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:
- April 15, 2023 – Ivins, Utah at Tuacahn Amphitheatre
- June 3, 2023 – San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coca-Cola Music Hall
- July 21, 2023 – Paris, France at Lollapalooza France
- July 23, 2023 – Sopot, Portugal at Opera Lesna Sopot
- July 25, 2023 – Madrid, Spain at Noches del Botanico
- July 26, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain at Palau de la Música Catalana
- July 28, 2023 – Cologne, Germany at Roncalliplatz
- August 1, 2023 – Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
- August 2, 2023 – Portsmouth, Virginia at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
- August 3, 2023 – Doswell, Virginia at After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park
- August 4, 2023 – Sylvania, Ohio at Centennial Terrace
- August 5, 2023 – Columbus Ohio at Ohio State Fair
- August 7, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
- August 8, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheater
- August 10, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio at PNC Pavillion
- August 11, 2023 – Interlochen, Michigan at Interlochen Center for the Arts
- August 12, 2023 – West Allis, Wisconsin at Wisconsin State Fair
- August 14, 2023 – Maryland Heights, Missouri at Saint Louis Music Park
- August 15, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- August 16, 2023 – Des Moines, Iowa at Iowa State Fair
- August 18, 2023 – Southaven, Massachusetts at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
- August 19, 2023 – Oklahoma City, OK at Oklahoma Zoo Amphitheatre
- August 21, 2023 – Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinewood Bowl Theater
- August 22, 2023 – Waite Park, Minnesota at The Ledge Amphitheater
- August 23, 2023 – Moorhead, Minnesota at Bluestem Amphitheater
- August 25, 2023 – Casper, Wyoming at Ford Wyoming Center
- August 26, 2023 – Bonner, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheater
- August 28, 2023 – Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- August 29, 2023 – Airway Heights, Washington State at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
- September 1, 2023 – Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- September 2, 2023 – Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
More about Lindsey Stirling and her music career
Lindsey Stirling was born on September 21, 1986. She began her career by competing on America's Got Talent, where she reached the quarter-finals.
She released her eponymously titled debut album, Lindsey Stirling, on 18 September 2012. The album became a commercial success, peaking at number 23 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as being a chart-topper on the Austrian chart.
Lindsey Stirling achieved critical success with her third studio album Brave Enough, released on August 19, 2016. The album peaked at the number Billboard 200 album chart and won the Top Dance/Electronic Album award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.