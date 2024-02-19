Lionel Messi’s Adidas Samba “What the Messi” sneakers: Everything you need to know

Adidas is honoring one of the greatest players in the history of the brand with the release of Lionel Messi’s Adidas Samba “What the Messi” sneakers. This edition pays homage to the Argentine's incredible football career. Now commemorated through one of Adidas' most recognizable footwear lines, Messi is most known for his distinctive boots. Adidas' recognition of Messi's influence on football and fashion is evident in this action.

The Adidas Samba series has a long history, spanning multiple decades. The Samba became a streetwear mainstay after being created initially for indoor soccer. Sneakerheads love it because of its timeless style, robust construction, and plush comfort.

An exciting new chapter in this legendary series will open with the release of Lionel Messi's Adidas Samba "What the Messi" sneakers. It combines modern design with athletic tradition.

Messi's journey from Rosario to global superstardom will be reflected in their distinctive design components. Sneakerheads and enthusiasts alike are excited about the opportunity to acquire a piece of this exclusive collection, albeit information regarding expected pricing and availability has not yet been announced.

Lionel Messi’s Adidas Samba “What the Messi” sneakers showcase the legend's football career. Designer Stepwise from Argentina created these hand-painted, personalized sneakers that showcase a collage of Messi's football career. The artwork combines details from Messi's accomplishments with the Argentine national team with aspects from his tenures at Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami, and Newell's Old Boys.

An ivory leather base, grey suede overlays, a gum sole, and purple accents are combined in the first pair in the series. On the tongue, Messi's logo is luminous in green. With blue laces, a tongue, a lining, and Three Stripes, along with gold accents on the heel and "MESSI" writing, the second pair has a white leather base as well. Messi’s insignia is engraved on the side heels of each shoe, demonstrating the great care and attention to detail that went into their creation.

Since they combine both professional and personal allusions to Messi's life, Lionel Messi’s Adidas Samba “What the Messi” sneakers are one of a kind. A hand-painted narrative depicting Messi's football journey is incorporated into the unique Stepwise design. Every component of these shoes, including the 2022 World Cup winner's patch and the recognizable Samba tongue bearing Messi's insignia, conveys a narrative.

Lionel Messi’s Adidas Samba “What the Messi” sneakers (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

With patterns that perfectly encapsulate Messi's legacy, the collection's much-anticipated hues should have something to offer every fan. In addition to being shoes, these sneakers honor one of the greatest football players ever with a canvas.

Shoes alone are not enough to describe Lionel Messi's Adidas Samba "What the Messi" footwear. Millions of people have been inspired by his remarkable career, which is honored by them.

Enthusiasm among fans is growing as they wait for the release of these limited-edition sneakers. Anyone who enjoys the fusion of fashion and sport, whether they are a sneakerhead or a Messi fan, has to acquire this collection.