Lisa X MAC collaboration: Price, where to buy, and all you need to know about cosmetics brand's project

The collaboration between Lisa and MAC Cosmetics is here and fans of the BLACKPINK star are excited to see what they have to offer. Officially titled M.A.C x L, the new line of products has just dropped their first visuals.

They sure look promising and the excitement surrounding the drop has increased over time. MAC's official Twitter handle announced the collaboration project along with the visuals.

What role did BLACKPINK's Lisa play in M.A.C x L collaboration?

According to MAC Cosmetics, the products that are part of the collaboration are designed by Lisa herself. She has designed full-faced hues, as well as paw-printed pigments named after Lisa's cats.

The cosmetics brand also claimed that this was Lisa's most personal collaboration to date, and was dedicated to all her fans.

What Lisa had to say about the M.A.C x L line

Lisa spoke about the collaboration and said,

"I have been a big fan of MAC products for a long, long time. So I was so happy to be the global muse."

She also said that it was an honor to launch the first global muse collaboration such as this in MAC's history.

When is Lisa's collaboration collection launching?

Lisa's collaboration project with the cosmetics brand is set to launch on November 12. The collection was first teased in October by the brand on their social media handles.

Products to be featured in Lisa's upcoming cosmetics line

Speaking of the products that are a part of the line, Lisa exclaimed,

"I’m so excited to reveal to you one of my biggest projects so far as Global Ambassador of M·A·C Cosmetics: my very own full-face makeup collection!”

She added,

"I curated the collection myself and designed every piece after things I absolutely love. Every shade, product, name and even the packaging design represents something very special to me."

One of the products that has been much hyped from the collection is Powder Kiss Liquid Lip Color in three new shades — Rhythm ‘N’ Roses, Swoon For Blooms, and Pink Roses.

According to Harper's Bazaar, Lisa's favorite products from the collection include Powder Blush in Melba and two Brushstroke 24-Hour Liners in Brushblack and Brushbrown. These are the products that are used for creating her signature liner looks.

Lisa also claimed that the collection was made with artistic passion for "All ages, all races, and all genders”.

Lisa's collection designed with her favorite colors in mind

Lisa also shared details about what went into packaging and designing the collection. It must be noted that Lisa's favorite color is yellow.

She explained,

"I chose purple and glitter as the main look to give off a modern and glamorous feel.”

Lisa added,

“Of course, my signature on the packaging had to be in one of my favorite colors – yellow! But instead of regular yellow, I went with a special fluoro-yellow to represent neon lights that give a cool, hip-hop, and urban vibe to the collection.”

What is the price range of products created by Lisa?

The price ranges between $45 and $103 for different products featured in the M.A.C x L line. The products can be bought on the MAC Cosmetics official website under the tag 'MAC Loves Lisa'.

