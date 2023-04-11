Little Simz Tour 2023: Tickets,presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more 

Little Simz announced her first North American tour in five years, titled NO THANK YOU, which is scheduled to be held from September 20 to October 13, 2023, in venues across US and Canada.

The tour, which is in support of her recently released album No Thank You, was announced by the British rapper via a post on her official Instagram page, where she thanked her fans for their patience and understanding:

Presale for the tour will be available from April 11, 2023. General tickets will be available from April 13, 2023, at 10 am local time. All tickets and presales will be available from www.littlesimz.com

Little Simz building momentum for her new album with tour

Little Simz released her newest album, No Thank You, on 12 December 2022, and she is also playing a one-evening show before the tour at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 12, 2023.

The artist was previously supposed to tour North America in support of her 2021 album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. However, she canceled it due to financial constraints, stating in a press release:

"Being an independent artist, I pay for everything encompassing my live performances out of my own pocket and touring the US for a month would leave me in a huge deficit."

The full list of dates and venues for the Little Simz tour is given below:

September 20, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at The Riviera Theatre

September 24, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Masquerade (Heaven)

September 27, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater

September 28, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Showbox SoDo

September 29, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Commodore Ballroom

October 3, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Novo

October 8, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at History

October 9, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at M Telus

October 11, 2023 – Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore Silver Spring

October 13, 2023 – New York, New York at Terminal 5

Tracing Little Simz and her career

Simbiatu Abisola Abiola Ajikawo, better known by her stage name Little Simz, was born in London and is of Yoruba descent. The singer attended St Mary's Youth Club in Upper Street, Islington, which she credits with influencing her career.

After graduating from Westminster Kingsway College and The University of West London, she released her debut studio album, Curious Tale of Trials + Persons, on 18 September 2015, followed by a second album, Stillness in Wonderland, the following year. Both albums failed to chart.

Little Simz released her third studio album, Grey Area, under her own Age of Music 101 label, which has an exclusive distribution contract with AWAL Recordings. The album was a chart breakthrough, peaking at number 87 on the UK album chart as well as number 82 on the Scotland album chart. The album won the Best British Album award at the 2020 NME Awards.

Building on the success of her chart breakthrough, the singer released her fourth studio album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, achieving critical acclaim with it. The album was a commercial success, peaking at number 4 and number 3 on the UK and Scotland album charts respectively. The album also won the Album of the Year award at the 2022 Mercury Prize.

Aside from her music career, the singer also has a recurring role in the British Canadian science fiction series The Power. She plays the on/off girlfriend of video journalist Tunde.

Poll : 0 votes