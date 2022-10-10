Little Women episode 11: Two shocking revelations and a cliffhanger ending

The big question on the minds of the audience before episode 11 of Little Women was broadcast was whether Choi Do-il (Wi Ha-joon) had betrayed Oh In-joo (Kim Go-eun). After all, the millions of dollars that the two had planned on splitting — the money that had been embezzled by the bosses at Orchid E&C — had disappeared without a trace.

The answer to this question was revealed slowly, as the episode further provided additional damaging proof against Choi Do-il.

(Spoilers ahead for Little Women episode 11)

Before viewers could get a definitive answer in the final moments of the episode of Little Women, they first saw Choi Do-il meet with an accident on his way to the airport. The start of the episode really pushed viewers to believe that the man who has stayed by In-joo’s side from the very beginning was, after all, a con artist.

In-joo gets arrested in Little Women on charges of embezzlement

Cops came knocking at the exact moment that In-joo realized that she had lost all the money in Little Women. Sang-ah made it seem as if In-joo did everything single-handedly.

She also defamed In-kyung to ensure that the proof that she had provided against her dead husband Jae-sang was tainted. In addition to portraying her as an alcoholic, Sang-ah also painted a picture to make it seem as if In-kyung and In-joo framed Jae-sang for Sang-ah’s brother’s murder.

Not only was In-joo arrested, but while she was on trial, she learned that Choi Do-il survived the accident. However, he was also set to appear as a witness for the prosecution.

Choi Do-il helps In-joo prove her innocence in Little Women

Choi Do-il did appear as the prosecution’s witness in Little Women, but he turned the tables on Sang-ah. He provided information that could prove that In-joo did not intentionally smuggle money. He also moved the money from In-joo’s account to that of Sang-ah's to make it seem as if she was the one to have had access to the funds in the first place.

This took the focus away from In-joo and forced the judicial system to take a closer look at Sang-ah. The evidence that In-kyung managed to gain with the help of one of the original members of the secret society called Jeongran came in handy at this exact moment.

To ensure that nothing could be covered up, In-kyung appeared on a live news show along with the member in question. He had a picture of the tree at Sang-ah’s home, the one with ghost blue orchids, which had been left behind at multiple death scenes.

Now that the two sisters have somehow managed to close in on the truth, will Sang-ah be punished for her actions? The finale episode will give viewers the answer to this question and more.

