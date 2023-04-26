LL Cool J The Force Love Tour 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more 

LL Cool J has announced a new tour, titled The Force Love Tour 2023, which is scheduled to take place from June 25, 2023, to September 3, 2023, in venues across the US and Canada. The concept of the tour was inspired by the singer's other project, the Rock the Bells festival, and the word "Force" in this matter stands for Frequencies of Real Creative Energy.

The hip-hop singer announced the tour, which will feature performances by artists such as Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page:

Fans can access the Live Nation Presale beginning on April 27, 2023, at 10 am local time using the code VINYL. General tickets cost $369.50 plus processing charges and go on sale on April 28, 2023, at 10 am local time. You may access all presales and tickets at https://rockthebells.com/f.o.r.c.e.live.

The Roots to join LL Cool J on tour

Joining LL Cool J on tour will be the iconic hip-hop band The Roots, who are best known for their jazz-influenced hip-hop style. The band rose to prominence with their fourth studio album, Things Fall Apart, which was released on February 23, 1999, and peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Also present will be American DJ Jeffrey Allen Townes, better known as DJ Jazzy Jeff, who achieved chart success with his second studio album, The Return of the Magnificent, which was released on May 8, 2007. The album peaked at number 55 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Alongside The Roots and Jazzy Jeff will be a veteran of the industry, DJ Z-Trip, who is best known for his remixes as well as for his work on video games such as the 2003 first-person shooter video game XIII by Future Primitive Sound and Ubisoft.

The full lineup for the tour is listed below:

LL Cool J

The Roots

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Z-Trip

Salt-N-Pepa

Queen Latifah

Rakim

Common

MC Lyte

Method Man & Redman

Big Boi

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Ice T

Juvenile

Doug E. Fresh

Slick Rick

Goodie Mob

Jadakiss

Rick Ross

The Force 2023 tour will be LL Cool J's first headline tour in 30 years and is also set to be a precursor to the Rock the Bells Cruise in November. The full list of dates and venues for the Force tour is given below:

une 25, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

June 27, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center

June 28, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

June 29, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

July 1, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena

July 2, 2023 – Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena

July 4, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

July 6, 2023 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

July 8, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena

July 9, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center

August 12, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

August 13, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

August 18, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

August 19, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Enterprise Center

August 20, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

August 22, 2023 – Memphis, Tennessee, at FedEx Forum

August 23, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at Smoothie King Center

August 24, 2023 – Ft. Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

August 25, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

August 27, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Sandia Casino Amphitheater

August 29, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

September 1, 2023 – San Francisco, California, at Chase Center

September 2, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 3, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at Kia Forum

LL Cool J released his first studio album in 1985

James Todd Smith, better known by his stage name LL Cool J, was born on January 14, 1968, in New York. At age 10, while residing with his grandparents, he began his career. The artist produced his first demo tape at the age of 16.

The hip-hop singer released his first studio album, Radio, on November 18, 1985, after he was signed by the label Def Jam. The album was a chart breakthrough, peaking at number 46 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

LL Cool J achieved critical acclaim with his eighth studio album, G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time), which was released on September 12, 2000. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

