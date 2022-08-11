Locke and Key ending explained: What happens to the keys in the end? 

Locke and Key Season 3, the final installment of the popular fantasy horror series, is now available for streaming on Netflix. Replete with magic and mayhem, this season follows the story of the Lockes and how they save the keys from the hands of Captain Gideon, a powerful demon from the other world who was seeking to destroy the earth with the magic keys.

Did Gideon manage to find the final key, i.e. the Creation Key which we last heard was hidden inside Gordie's head, or did the Lockes manage to get to it first and defeat the evil foe who was out to destroy the world?

Read on for a detailed recap of all that happened in the finale of Locke and Key.

How does the portal close in the final episode of Locke and Key?

Viewers saw Gideon arriving at Gordie’s house to recover the Creation Key from Gordie’s head, which had been hidden there by Ellie to keep Rendell from toying with it, way back in the 1990s.

When Gordie tries to fight back Gideon, the latter stabs him and continues his search. Meanwhile, Tyler, Kinsey and Sam Lesser arrive at the scene and resume their search for the key as well. The trio succeed in their mission and try to trap Gideon inside Gordie’s head but he manages to escape.

When police arrives at the scene, they keep trying to shoot Gideon, but to no avail. After killing one of the officers, Gideon goes in pursuit of Tyler and Kinsey, who were running away with the Creation Key.

The duo draw themselves a motorbike and flee on it just as Josh runs Gideon down. However, Gideon is not one to give up.

He reaches the Keyhouse on foot. By then, the Lockes, who were hiding in the house, had come up with a game plan to defeat Gideon. Using the Creation Key tactically to get to the Alpha Key, Kinsey takes on Gideon. A tussle follows and the Lockes manage to push Gideon into the portal he had opened, sending him back into his own world for good.

Tyler notices that as Gideon disappears with two keys, the portal becomes smaller. He comes to the conclusion that only throwing in the keys would rid them of the mayhem that clouded their lives. While Kinsey, Nina and Tyler agreed to throw away the keys, Bode was not okay with the idea.

He eventually agrees to it but on the condition that he would go back once more to see their father, who was dead.

Using the Time Shift Key, the Lockes go back one last time to meet Rendell Locke. After a heartfelt family reunion, the Lockes returned to the present time and one by one throw all the keys into the portal, but not before Nina uses the Memory Key on Bode and Kinsey so that they would remember the magic keys.

Normalcy resumes

Locke and Key ends on a note of normalcy. Splattering 2 gets released, and Kinsey appears in a Q/A session at the premiere of her hit film. Viewers are then treated to a happy reunion of the Locke family now that Duncan is back in town, and Nina is reunited with her new romantic interest Josh. Bode is also becoming accepting of Josh being in his mother's life. Tyler decides to leave once again but he promises to return for Kinsey's birthday.

In the final scene of Locke and Key, the Locke family stand together, reminiscing about the Keyhouse, with Tyler saying that he would miss the place. Out of the blue, Bode suddenly blurts out that he was hearing something but soon dismissed it and the family went back inside the Keyhouse, bringing the series to an end.

Catch Locke and Key's final season, streaming on Netflix now.

