Locke and Key season 3, episode 5 recap: Does Captain Gideon get his hands on the keys?

Locke and Key is finally here with its third installment. The new season dropped on Netflix on August 10, 2022, and brought with it many more adventures and mysteries which would be unraveled throughout the eight episodes of the third season.

Locke and Key season 3 will follow the main antagonist Captain Gideon, who seeks all the keys to open a portal that would aid him in destroying the world he hates so much.

Episode 5 of Locke and Key unveils Bode's possession

Episode 5 of Locke and Key opens with Nina stumbling across Dodge's body hidden in Bode's room and confronting him about it. Bode made up some lies about the Timeshift Key which led Dodge to return.

Although Nina pretended to buy his story, she later went to Tyler and Kinsey with the news, and they all agreed that Bode was not acting himself. The trio decided to call Duncan for advice to make sense of the situation and gather information about the grandfather clock, whose sand was slipping away.

In other news, Rufus tells Elli that Nina could be in danger as Dodge is back, and Elli decides to call Nina. While all this is happening, it is revealed that Dodge possesses Bode's body, and Bode has been transformed into a ghost. Captain Frederick Gideon has deployed Dodge to get the keys, which Gideon is also desperately seeking.

When Tyler inspects Dodge's body, it dawns upon him, and Kinsey that Bode was a ghost and Dodge was controlling Bode's body. They were not too late in discovering this information because when Bode, aka Dodge, attacked Nina, Tyler arrived in time to save her.

Captain Gideon arrives for the keys

Dodge's identity is revealed, and she tells the Lockes that Captain Gideon is seeking the keys to destroy the world, which is why he was working ahead of him while pretending to be his ally.

As the conversation continues, Gideon arrives with his men, ready to attack Locke's house and get his hands on the keys he so desired. Dodge now teams up with the trio to help save the keys from the hands of the Captain. Using magic, Tyler takes control of James, and Nina chains the Captain while Kinsey attacks Samuel. But the tables turn when the Captain breaks free.

Tyler held his ground, refusing to hand over the keys to Gideon even as he threatened to burn his family alive. Being true to his promise, Dodge flies in to rescue Kinsey from Samuel. Trusting Dodge, Kinsey hands her one of the keys. When Captain Gideon threatens to shoot Dodge in the head, the Lockes decide to give him the rest of the keys.

Meanwhile, Duncan gets back to Kinsey about the sandbox and warns that everything that is not from their time will disappear when the sandbox runs out. So when the sand does run out, Dodge in Bode's body disappears, leaving behind the final key. Captain Gideon now opens the portal, and the Lockes run for their lives.

Watch this space to catch the recap of the next episode of Locke and Key.

