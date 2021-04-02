Logan Paul and Addison Rae address dating rumors

Popular internet personalities Addison Rae and Logan Paul recently shut down rumors that they are dating.

The pair were spotted playing volleyball together in the last week, leaving fans wondering whether the two were dating.

Addison Rae just split with her ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall last month, while Logan Paul ended his relationship with ex-girlfriend Josie Canseco in November last year.

Both Addison Rae and Logan Paul have now individually addressed the rumors and have clarified that they are not in a romantic relationship.

Addison Rae was approached by paparazzi during a visit to a grocery store, where she was asked:

"There's rumors that you and Logan Paul are dating, is that true?"

The 20-year-old TikTok star bluntly replied:

"No. Have a good one."

"She's a friend, I think she's great" - Logan Paul on rumors claiming he is dating TikTik star Addison Rae

(Timestamp 8:20)

Logan Paul also echoed Addison Rae's sentiment when an interviewer asked him whether he was dating her.

While Paul wasn't as blunt as Rae, he did share more about his friendship with the TikToker. He said:

"I'm not dating Addison Rae, she's a friend, I think she's great. Yeah, we hung out, played volleyball at the beach. I enjoy fostering relationships with people who I like in hollywood but yeah we're not dating, she's a great girl."

With the dating rumors squashed, fans of Addison Rae and Logan Paul are now left speculating as to who their next partners will be.

