Logan Paul slams Mike Majlak for badmouthing him behind his back

Mike Majlak and Logan Paul recently got into a tiff on Instagram when Mike's comments about Logan Paul in a podcast rubbed him the wrong way.

In an episode of "Mom's Basement," hosted by Ricky "FaZe" Banks and Daniel "Keemstar" Keem, Mike Majlak featured as a guest star. The drama went down when Mike spoke negatively about Logan Paul being a d*ckrider with regard to the Harry Styles drama. What ensued was a statement of disappointment from Logan Paul and a quick response by Mike to ease the situation over.

Logan Paul claps back at Mike Majlak for "d*ckrider" comment

IMPAULSIVE co-hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak have been hosting the podcast for over two years together and while they don't always see eye-to-eye on certain topics, they've always managed to keep their personal relationship on good terms.

However, a wrench may have been thrown in their works when Mike Majlak made some disparaging comments against Logan Paul in an episode of "Mom's Basement."

Chatting with the hosts, Mike Majlak can be caught slandering Logan Paul and his stance on the Harry Styles drama.

"There are a lot of times where Logan can be a d***rider on stuff like that, I'm gonna be honest if Logan sees an opportunity with a celebrity of that stature of Harry Styles, he's gonna say something in the podcast"

Stating that Logan Paul only supported Harry Styles for the clicks, Mike made very unflattering comments about his friend. Once word reached Logan Paul, he released a lengthy statement regarding the incident.

CLAP BACK: Logan Paul calls out Mike Majlak after Mike calls Logan a “dickrider” for supporting Harry Styles choice to wear a dress on the cover of Vogue. Logan says “I’ve caught Mike in lies before ... hopefully he can take his mask off before the rest of his friends realize” pic.twitter.com/uWa4WjzraO — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 25, 2021

Stating that Mike "will change his character based on who he’s with and what room he’s in," Logan Paul expressed his disappointment in Mike and hopes that Mike can "take his mask off" before those close to him realise he's chasing clout based on who's in the room.

INSTANT REGRET: Mike Majlak responds to Logan Paul calling him out, then deletes it. Mike says “i made a tasteless comment,” adding “Logan and i are handling this behind the scenes.” This after Logan claimed he’d caught Mike telling numerous lies in the past. pic.twitter.com/OgY3VvhTCD — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 25, 2021

Mike Majlak has since issued an apology to Logan Paul and affirms that the two are settling the issue in private.

