One of the most highly anticipated weeks of fashion is just around the corner, and fashion enthusiasts are excited, to say the least. The London Fashion Week Spring Summer 24 is scheduled to commence on Friday, September 15, and end on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

The London Fashion Week is a clothing show that is held in London, UK, twice in a year, in June and in September. It is one of the four biggest fashion weeks in the world, ranking amongst the fashion weeks in Milan, New York, and Paris. It showcases designs from over 250 designers and has over 5,000 attendees.

The highlights of the upcoming show include BFC NEWGEN designers, 16Arlington, Burberry, Simone Rocha, J W Anderson, Roksanda, KNWLS, Molly Goddard, and RichardQuinn, among others.

Designers like Scandi brand Holzweiler would be showcasing at the show for the very first time. The famous Nensi Dojaka will be staging a digital show this year, a significant shift from the physical shows she’s been holding for years.

What to expect at the London Fashion Week SS24

Here are some notable shows at the London Fashion Week and their schedules:

Friday, September 15

9 AM: The physical event of the London Fashion Week kicks off with Paul Costelloe opening the catwalk for women’s wear.

10 AM: New Generation designer Stefan Cooke hits the runway.

Noon: Bora Aksu shows womenswear.

1 PM: EDWARD CRUTCHLEY comes right after to show both menswear and womenswear.

2PM: DI PETSA shows womenswear.

3 PM: HUISHAN ZHANG also with womenswear

4 PM: Mark Fast shows both menswear and womenswear.

5 PM: FASHION EAST for womenswear

Saturday, September 16

10 AM: Eudon Choi hits the runway for menswear/womenswear

11 AM: JW Anderson follows suit for menswear/womenswear

Noon: ROKSANDA comes on the catwalk for womenswear

1 PM: FEBEN, the new generation designer comes on the runway for menswear/womenswear

2 PM: Molly Goddard comes right after for womenswear

3 PM: 16Arlington follows suit for menswear/womenswear

5 PM: DAVID KOMA for womenswear

Sunday, September 17

10 AM: MASHA POPOVA opens the runway for the day with their womenswear collection

11 AM: JECAI follows right after with womenswear

12:30: HELEN KIRKUM showcases their accessories collection

3 PM: Sinead Gorey hits the runway for womenswear

4 PM: The highly anticipated Simone Rocha is up next for menswear/womenswear

5 PM: The new generation designer, Yuhan Wang, is up next for womenswear

6PM: Erdem for womenswear

7 PM: KNWLS hits the runway for womenswear

8 PM: Paolo Carzania, a new generation designer, is up next for menswear

Monday, September 18

10 AM: TOLU COKER, another impressive new generation designer, hits the runway for menswear/womenswear.

11 AM: Emilia Wickstead hits the catwalk for womenswear.

Noon: SUPRIYA LELE for womenswear.

1 PM: Chet Lo, a new generation designer, hits the catwalk for menswear/womenswear.

2 PM: Ashish hits the catwalk for womenswear.

3 PM: SRVC makes its appearance for womenswear.

4 PM: Burberry makes its highly anticipated appearance for menswear and womenswear.

5:30 PM: Denzilpatrick hits the runway with their collection of menswear.

6 PM: Aaron Eish, another new generation designer, follows suit with their collection of menswear/womenswear.

8 PM: University of Westminster showcases its collection of menswear.

Tuesday, September 19

The final day of the London's Fashion Week allows for digital shows.

10:30 AM: Conner Ives, a new generation designer, showcases their womenswear collection digitally.

10:45: Banshee of Savile Row follows suit to show their womenswear.

11 AM: ROKER showcases their accessories.

11:15 AM: MITHIDRATE closes the London Fashion Week with its digital showcase of its menswear/womenswear collection.

The London Fashion Week promises to be exciting and full of artfully created collections from the impressive line-up of creatives.