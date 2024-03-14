Love is Blind reunion: AD reveals she went out with Matthew after the show

Love is Blind season 6 is officially wrapped up after the finale episode aired on March 6, 2024. The Netflix dating show focuses on finding a genuine connection through emotional intimacy and has been successful since season 1 first premiered.

Fans were excited to see what the reunion will be about, hoping to get answers to their questions. Now that the reunion episode has been released, viewers got details into the behind-the-scenes of the show, exclusive content from the pods, and updates on what each contestant has been up to.

During the Love is Blind reunion, one of the most surprising revelations was made by Amber Desiree, AD that she and Matthew Duliba had reconnected after the filming ended.

After Clay Gravesande said no at the altar and parted ways with AD, the latter went on two dates with her fellow cast member Mathew.

Love is Blind season 6 episode 13, titled The Reunion, was released on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 9 pm ET on Netflix. The episode synopsis reads:

"The reunion heats up as Nick and Vanessa Lachey revisits the drama from the pods to the present with this season's participants and special guests. "

Love is Blind contestants AD and Matthew's connection in the pods

Love is Blind season 6 fans are already aware of AD, Clay, and Mathew's love triangle in the pods. Mathew, however, left the show after he was accused of telling both his potential love interests Amber Grant and AD the same things.

Viewers saw Amber and AD discussing in the women's quarters that Mathew had said something identical to them in the pods, expressing his love and intention to marry.

Additionally, Mathew told AD he wants her hand in marriage and is willing to meet her father to ask for his blessing to marry her.

This statement itself was very emotional for AD as her dad had passed away. When AD found out that he confessed the same to Amber, it upset her. Amber decided to exit the show and Mathew did the same after AD confronted her about his actions.

During the Love is Blind season 6 reunion AD said she had met Matthew and went on two dates with him. On their first date, Mathew formally apologized for his behavior and opened up that he felt very "upset about the way everything played out."

For their second date, Mathew cooked dinner for AD but the two realized their lifestyles were completely different. AD revealed:

"We live completely two different lifestyles. He's very disciplined... he's extremely to the clock, every minute is planned out whereas I'm kinda with the wind a little bit, and he just wants different things and so do I, and we just left it right there."

The Love is Blind star further explained that they both are on good terms and have no grudges against each other. When Clay was asked whether he knew AD met Mathew, he said yes, making it clear that he has "nothing disrespectful to say" about him:

"At the end of the day, it's an experiment and Matt did it the way he did it. I'm not hear to kick Matt's back, he's not here... I respected Matt and have nothing disrespectful to say."

All Love is Blind season 6 episodes are available to stream exclusively on Netflix.