Love is Blind season 6 reunion: Recap and more details explored

The popular Netflix dating show Love is Blind season 6 has officially ended. Love is Blind season 6 episode 13 titled The Reunion was released on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 9 PM EST exclusively on Netflix.

Now that the reunion episode has been aired, fans are satisfied that their questions have been answered. In episode 13, cast members resolve their feuds, confront each other, and open up about their feelings alongside sharing their life updates.

The official episode description reads as follows:

"Season 6 participants reunite to share their stories, including AD, Clay, Jimmy, Chelsea, Jessica, Johnny, Amy, Jeramey, Laura, Sarah Ann, Brittany, Kenneth, and Trevor. The reunion heats up as Nick and Vanessa Lachey revisit the drama from the pods to the present with this season's participants and special guests."

What happened on the Love is Blind season 6 reunion episode?

Jeramey and Sarah rekindled their romance

Love is Blind season 6 couple, Laura Dadisman and Jeramey Lutinski broke up after Jeramey admitted to meeting Sarah Ann till 5 AM. Laura refused to believe that they just "talked", she accused Jeramey of cheating on her even though he denied this. The two eventually broke up, and Jeramey pursued a relationship with her former prospect Sarah Ann.

In the reunion episode, Sarah and Jeramey revealed they had been dating for over a year. When Laura was asked about her relationship status, she revealed that she had moved on and was dating someone new.

Trevor addressed the "girlfriend rumor"

Fans were shocked to find out that one of their favorite contestants Trevor Sova had a girlfriend while he was planning to pursue a relationship with Chelsea Blackwell. In the end, though Chelsea chose Jimmy Presnell, many viewers thought it was unfair for Trevor to join the experiment with "wrong intentions."

Trevor confessed these rumors were true and called himself a toxic person. He was unable to give a justification and decided to leave the reunion after some time.

AD and Mathew went on a date

During the Love is Blind season 6 reunion Amber Desiree "AD" Smith disclosed that she met Mathew Duliba after Clay Gravesande said no at the altar. Mathew is a 37-year-old financial advisor who exited the show after AD confronted him about saying similar things to Amber Grant in the pods.

AD reported to the hosts of the Netflix episode that on their second date, Matthew made dinner for her and expressed regret for his actions. Despite their different lifestyles, the two are on excellent terms but haven't pursued a relationship. Clay disclosed that he was fine with AD telling him about going on a date with Mathew.

Brittany and Kenneth revealed they are friends

Kenneth Gorham, the 26-year-old middle school principal revealed that he and Brittany Mills were on good terms after their break up. He also opened up about his feelings and how he reached out to Clay for support.

Brittany told the Love is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey that they have a close platonic relationship that will "last till eternity."

However, they have moved on and look forward to finding their significant others. Kenneth and Brittanny found a genuine connection in the pods and wished to stay friends despite their romantic relationship not working out.

All Love is Blind season 6 episodes are available on Netflix.