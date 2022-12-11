Love For The Ages host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton’s net worth explored

Peacock's new reality TV dating series titled Love For The Ages is all set to premiere in less than a week. The soon-to-be-released show will focus on three married couples who are currently at a crossroads in their relationship. They arrive on the show to be put to the ultimate test to find out if their marriage will last in the long run.

The official synopsis of Love For The Ages reads,

"Deep in the heart of the legendary city of angels, three middle-aged LA-tino couples, all at a personal and emotional crossroads in their marriages, find themselves granted the wish of a lifetime. What will they do with the chance to turn back time and swap their current spouses for much younger partners for a month of real-life change."

Love For The Ages will release the first four episodes of season 1 on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 3:01 am ET/ 2:01 am CT. The reality TV dating series, described as the "ultimate hall pass," will be hosted by Adrienne Bailon, a well-known actress, singer, and TV personality.

Adrienne rose to prominence as a member of two girl groups, 3LW and the Cheetah Girls. Adrienne was also the co-host of a talk show called The Real. Her show also won a Daytime Emmy.

Love For The Ages will not be her first stint in the reality TV domain. Adrienne has also appeared in a number of movies, the most well-known of which is Cheetah Girls by Disney.

Adrienne Bailon from Love For The Ages has a rumored net worth of $4 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Adrienne Bailon has a rumored net worth of around $4 million. She married Israel Houghton in 2016. He is a worship leader, musician, and singer-songwriter. The couple share a son named Ever James Houghton.

With over 5.7 million followers on her Instagram page, Adrienne's bio reads,

"NAACP & Emmy Award winning host and producer. Host of ENews."

Adrienne also has her own jewelry line called XIXI by Adrienne. With over 176k followers, her jewelry page features a wide range of earrings, chains, and much more.

She also has a clothing brand labeled LA VOUTE by Adrienne Houghton. Their Instagram page has over 67k followers, and the bio describes it as,

"A luxury loungewear and vegan handbag line from Adrienne."

Meanwhile, on her personal page, Adirenne posts pictures and videos from her shoots, work, and time with family and friends.

Adrienne and her husband have also appeared on MTV Cribs.

In a recent interview with USA Today, she shared,

"I grew up loving 'MTV Cribs.' And crazy enough, we did (the show) as 3LW. We had a home in Malibu that we rented and we shot it there. And then now doing it again is kind of is more special because it's my actual home."

Adrienne was also a part of the famous reality TV competition series The Masked Singer season 2, and made it to the finals. She finished in third place.

Love For The Ages will include eight episodes. The first four episodes will be released on December 15, while the remaining four episodes will be released on December 22.

