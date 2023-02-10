Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 release date and air time on Netflix

Love is Blind: After the Altar season three is all set to grace our screens on February 10, 2023, on Netflix. Fans and viewers will finally get exclusive updates on what the cast members have been upto since the altar. Are the couples who got married still together? Or are the ones who walked away giving love a second chance?

Netflix's popular reality TV series has had viewers hooked since season one. Every season new cast members enter the pods to find love and make it to the altar.

Hence to keep viewers updated on their lives a year after they last filmed, Netflix is all set to premiere season three of Love is Blind: After the Altar.

With little to no time for the streaming giant to premiere with season three here's everything you need to know about the forthcoming installment of Love is Blind: After the Altar.

The forthcoming season three of Love is Blind: After the Altar will be released on Netflix on Friday at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT. The series will not be available to stream on any other platform. Viewers with a valid subscription can stream all previous episodes of the reality Tv series and the newly released episodes.

Before the release, the series shared a press release that read,

"First come the pods, then comes marriage, then comes, well, whatever this is. A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"

It continues,

"Alexa and Brennon are 'lobsters,' in love with babies on the brain, while Colleen and Matt are embarking on married life in separate apartments. Love might be on the horizon for SK and Raven, who are giving their relationship another chance after he rejected her at the altar."

It added,

"Rounding out the pod squad are exes Nancy and Bartise, who are pursuing a friendship despite the objections of her family. Finally, it’s been radio silence between Zanab and Cole, as they both are readjusting to single life after the intense reunion — and, yes, cutiegate."

The series also teases that it will be a wild ride. And right when the drama couldn't get any worse, Alexa invites her fellow cast members to a birthday party that is sure to stir up more drama that will leave viewers entertained and hooked to their screen when the new season premieres.

In the trailer released, Alexa also asks Brennon if they were at a point in their marriage where they could give other marriage advice.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season three will premiere on February 10 only on Netflix at 3 am ET.

Fans of reality TV shows, especially within the genre of dating, will be delighted by the show as it is packed with drama, oomph, and fire.

