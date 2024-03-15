Love Is Blind: Johnny addresses speculation over airport appearance with Jess

The recent airport sightings of Johnny McIntyre and Jess Vestal from Love Is Blind season 6 sparked widespread speculation. This incident unfolded shortly after the season's finale, catching the attention of fans and media alike.

Johnny, known for his marriage to Amy Cortés on the show, was seen with fellow contestant Jess, leading to immediate rumors about their relationship status. The rapid spread of a video capturing their interaction at Los Angeles International Airport further amplified the situation.

However, as per subsequent statements given by Johnny to Entertainment Weekly, the friendship between Johnny and Jess, formed within the unique environment of the show, was based on mutual respect and shared experiences, devoid of romantic involvement.

Love Is Blind stars Johnny and Jess address airport sighting rumors

In early March 2024, Johnny McIntyre and Jess Vestal were observed together at Los Angeles International Airport. Their unexpected appearance was quickly documented and shared on social media, igniting speculation among the show's viewers.

The video showed them walking side by side, engaging in what appeared to be a casual conversation. This led to immediate public conjecture regarding the nature of their relationship, especially in light of Johnny's well-documented marriage to Amy Cortés, another participant from the same season of Love Is Blind.

Johnny McIntyre addressed the speculation head-on, clearly explaining the airport sighting.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on March 14, he said that the producers of Love Is Blind had arranged for cast members to take separate flights to prevent potential spoilers about the show's outcomes. His exact words were,

“It was leaving the reunion, going back [home], and the producers, cast, and everyone else really didn't want us to be seen in the airport together because that might be a spoiler of, 'They got married, and they're still together right now…So they put us on different flights."

He further said,

"I didn't know who was on my flight until I saw Jess at security, and I was like, 'Oh, cool, friendly face. We can have lunch. We can talk, we can actually hang out.' That's really the extent of it."

He continued,

“We got noticed by six or seven people there who asked to take pictures with us, and then we're like, 'Maybe we shouldn't be together right now. It might not be the best look…We decided, 'Why don't you just stay here, I'll kind of go over there and we'll just keep a little bit of space between the two of us so we don't attract the wrong attention.’”

Johnny’s partner, Amy, also took it positively. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said,

“We love Jess…At the end of the day, we're all family. It was just one of those things — I had a flight with Clay, and it could have been the same exact outcome. We're just all friends."”

Their journey on the show culminated in a marriage that quickly became a favorite among Love is Blind fans for its genuine affection and mutual respect. In response to the speculation fueled by the airport sighting, Johnny and Amy publicly reaffirmed their relationship's strength.