Love Is Blind season 6's Jeramey clears the air around previous engagement, says it "was not a secret"

Love Is Blind season 6 star Jeramey Lutinski is addressing claims he was engaged to someone while filming the reality show. In an Instagram video, shared on Thursday, February 22, Jeramey revealed that his previous engagement wasn’t kept a secret during the pod dates.

According to him, the piece of information won’t surprise his castmates as it had been well-documented over multiple interviews, but the footage didn’t make it in the final cut. In addition to this, Jeramey clarified he wasn’t living with his ex-fiancée while participating in the pod dates.

The Love Is Blind season 6 star noted his house was “sold a week or two” before the filming began. He said:

“My previous engagement was not a secret while filming. It was well documented, well known.”

The issue became a matter of concern when it was brought to light by Jeramey’s ex-fiancée, Brittani Mcliverty, on social media.

Love Is Blind season 6 star Jeramey accused by ex-partner

Jeramey’s ex-fiancée Brittani Mcliverty's comment (Image via Instagram/@looo_bear)

Jeramey’s ex-fiancée has implied on Instagram that he called off their engagement in 2022 to participate in the Netflix series. She took to the Instagram comments section of Laura Dadismna, Jeramey’s fiancée on Love Is Blind season 6, to make the accusation. Mcliverty asked Laura:

“Did he ever tell you about his ex fiancée from right before you? Surely not… or the house WE sold a week or two before he filmed for this show?”

In addition to this, a woman namely Jenni Gelven Daniel, suggested to be Mcliverty’s mother, shared a photograph of Jeramey reportedly alongside his ex, suggesting:

“Someone was engaged and living with someone when applying for this.”

Jeramey’s ex-fiancée, Brittani Mcliverty's mother's post (Image via Facebook/@JenniGelvenDaniel)

On Thursday, Jeramey addressed the accusations against him in an Instagram video, reaffirming that his previous engagement was a topic of discussion, but wasn’t shown in the final cut. He noted:

"I want to quickly address the story that's going around about my previous engagement prior to Love Is Blind. Anybody that I was on dates with, my cast mates, and in multiple interviews, this topic was discussed."

The reality star continued:

"Nobody is surprised by this. It was something that was well documented. Unfortunately with all of the footage that is captured, not all of it makes it into the final cut. This just happened to not make it in there.”

In addition to this, Jeramey brought to light that he did not seek the opportunity to be on Love Is Blind himself, but was approached for the show on Instagram. The reality star also posted a screenshot of the DM, which showed the production team of Netflix reaching out to him via social media.

Jeramey reassured his followers that by the time filming for the series kickstarted, he was already out on his own “for a number of weeks.” The reality star wrote in his caption:

“This whole process had not even begun until I was out and on my own. Additionally, yes my home sold a week or two before filming. Listed in October or November, sold in March. Wasn’t living in it while it was listed. Idk if anyone else was trying to sell a place at that specific time, but it was not a short process.”

Jeramey concluded his post noting that he doesn’t want to give this topic “any more attention.”

On Love is Blind season 6, Jeramey is currently at odds with his fiancée Laura, who found out he stayed all night with his pod ex, Sarah Ann. The show will return with episodes 10 and 11 on Wednesday, February 28 on Netflix.