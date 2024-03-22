Love Is Blind UK trailer breakdown: 4 major takeaways

After the success of Love is Blind season 6, Netflix recently announced a new spinoff series. Love is Blind UK is about to be released in the next few months with a new location and show hosts alongside contestants who are on a hunt for their one true love.

Based on an emotional connection, the singles will date in the pods, following which they will come face-to-face after their engagement. Each couple will navigate their emotional connections, physical intimacy, and family relationships in real life before deciding whether or not to marry at the wedding altar.

The official teaser for Love Is Blind UK was posted to the Netflix YouTube channel on March 21, 2024.

"Love is Blind: UK is coming to Netflix this August - the very real social experiment hosted by Emma and Matt Willis where British singles look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person. But who will say 'I do'?,' the season 1 announcement description reads.

4 Love Is Blind UK teaser takeaways

New Hosts

For the British version of Love is Blind, taking Nick and Vanessa Lachey's place will be Emma and Matt Willis. Fans might know Emma as a host for Big Brother and her husband Matt as a musician for a band called Busted.

In an exclusive interview with Tudum by Netflix on March 21, 2024, Emma revealed she loves to be a matchmaker for her friends; this time, doing it for Love is Blind is a dream come true for her.

“I’m intrigued to see people connect on a purely emotional and mental level right off the bat, without visuals playing a part. Plus — you’re getting double Willis! I’ve loved going to work with Matt, and we’re both obsessed with the show, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity," Emma said.

Release Date

At the end of the Love is Blind UK announcement, the release month for the show was revealed. The spin-off dating series is set to air in August 2024.

The exact premiere date, number of episodes, and episode release schedule will be revealed soon.

"We are so excited to announce that Love is Blind UK is coming to Netflix this August. Is love truly blind? Well, you're gonna have to wait until August to find out, aren't you? See you then," the hosts said in the trailer.

New Location

Due to the success of this Netflix franchise, multiple spinoffs for Love is Blind have been released. Each spinoff was filmed in the US, Brazil, Japan, and recently, Sweden.

This time, for residents over the age of 18, Love is Blind will be filmed in the UK. Even though the exact location has not been released yet, it will be interesting to see how the UK version differs from the US one.

Social Experiment

Following a similar format to the original series, Love is Blind UK is also based on a social experiment to see if people can fall in love "sight unseen." Over ten days, a group of "lovely lads and ladies" go on blind dates with each other in their pods but can only see one another after they are engaged.

After their engagement, the couple will resume their lives in the real world and see if their emotional connection lasts. Matt explained the show's format:

"Will they say "I do" to the person they've chosen sight unseen? Or will they walk away from them forever?"

Stream Love is Blind exclusively on Netflix.