Love in Wolf Creek cast list: Nola Martin, Tim Rozon, and others to star in UP tv film

Love in Wolf Creek is all set to premiere on UP tv on October 16, 2022. Unlike most predictable and formulaic romantic comedies, this film is a little different and holds special appeal for all animal lovers around the world.

Directed by acclaimed director Marco Deufemia, the UP tv family romance follows the story of a wildlife conservationist, Sam, who has dedicated her life to rescuing and protecting animals in need.

But Sam now risks losing everything as she is unable to secure funding for her wildlife refuge center. That is when her sister, Sunny, using social media, manages to get the attention of a big city donor who becomes their only hope to save the refuge center. However, while they are getting their center ready for the donor's visit, Sam finds out that a lone white wolf is being hunted by a poacher.

Along with newcomer Austin, Sam must take on a dangerous rescue mission to return the wolves to Wolf Creek.

On that note, let's explore the cast of Love in Wolf Creek.

Nola Martin as Sam

Nola Martin is an American actress who is best known for having appeared on Designated Survivor. She also had a role in The Handmaid's Tale as Ashlyn's mother and as the saleswoman in Ginny & Georgia.

She is also famous for featuring in When Hope Calls, where she played a young Tess Stewart in flashback scenes. Martin's other features include Mrs. America, Country Roads Christmas, Secret Santa, and Jupiter's Legacy.

In Love in Wolf Creek, Nola Martin plays the protagonist Samantha, a wildlife lover who must go on a dangerous mission.

Tim Rozon as Austin

Tim Rozon would be familiar to fans as Wyatt Earp from Wynonna Earp, a Western supernatural series. He is also the lead of the paranormal sci-fi series, Surreal Estate, and is set to star in Merry Swissmas this holiday season.

Rozen is also known for his roles as Tommy Quincy on the CTV teen drama Instant Star, Mutt Schitt in Schitt's Creek, and Luke Roman in Surreal Estate.

In 2022 he achieved critical acclaim with the Canadian Screen Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Program or Series at the 10th Canadian Screen Awards for his role in the series Wynonna Earp.

In the upcoming UP tv movie, he plays the role of Austin, a newcomer in Sam's town, who helps her accomplish her mission.

Other actors in Love in Wolf Creek

Love in Wolf Creek boasts an ensemble cast. Along with Rozen and Martin, the UP tv movie stars Nicolas Grimes, Paris Jefferson, Madeline Leon, Mary Long, Bobby Daniels, Karen Glave, and Josette Jorge.

Love in Wolf Creek premieres on UP tv this Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 7 pm ET. The movie already has a sequel lined up for this holiday season. It is titled, Christmas in Wolf Creek, and will be a continuation of Sam and Austin's story.

The sequel airs on December 25, 2022. For now, tune in to UP tv this weekend to catch the unique love story of Sam and Austin blossom.

