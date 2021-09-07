Lovers of the Red Sky episode 3: Ha Ram and Cheong-gi’s fates are intertwined, and the two are now heading to the palace

The latest episode of Lovers of the Red Sky saw Cheong-gi (Kim Yoo-Jung) save Ha Ram (Ahn Hyo-seop) after the demon who was imprisoned inside him escaped momentarily and caused havoc. Ha Ram's body is the one that Samshin used to imprison the demon in, and she gifted the demon's eyes which is the source of his power, to none other than Cheong-gi.

She is the same baby who was cursed by the demon, so it is in a way poetic justice. The moment the demon woke up, it could feel that its eyes were with someone very close by. He spots Cheon-gi and follows her scent, but Samshin interrupts and puts her to sleep in Lovers of the Red Sky.

Samshin then created a spell around Cheong-gi that made her invisible to the demon's eyes. This lasted for a while, but it wasn't long enough. Cheong-gi woke up and the demon almost got his hands on the source of his power. It is at this moment that the Mountain Spirit - Tiger God appeared.

The Tiger God froze time and almost attacked the demon that was within Ha Ram. She was not aware of Samshin's plans.

What is Samshin's plan for Cheong-gi and Ha Ram in Lovers of the Red Sky?

Samshin hoped that Cheong-gi would create a vessel for the demon to be banished to for eternity. She hoped to use the power of the demon's eyes and Cheong-gi's talent for this plan to materialize successfully.

She explained this to the Mountain Spirit and stopped her from attacking Ha Ram. She further explained that if Ha Ram died, the demon inside would not be banished but would escape instead. At the moment, the demon is tied down to Ha Ram's body and it was of utmost importance to keep him safe.

So the Mountain Spirit told Samshin that she could protect them both only when they are in the mountain that she guards or within the palace. That is why it is certain that Cheong-gi is headed to the palace in Lovers of the Red Sky.

Ha Ram already worked closely with the king and he read the stars for him as the Chief of Seowoongwan. It is Cheong-gi who must come to the palace now in Lovers of the Red Sky.

Ha Ram's memories from the day he had met Cheong-gi when he was young also returned to him, so viewers can expect to see the sparks of romance the moment Cheong-gi finds a way to the palace.

Edited by Siddharth Satish