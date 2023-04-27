Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

Luke Bryan is back with his annual Farm Tour this year, which is scheduled to take place from September 14 to 23, 2023 in venues across the US. The five-date tour will be the 14-year anniversary of the Farm tour and will be part of his larger 2023 tour.

The singer announced the tour, for which the singer is once again partnering with Bayer for the #HeresToTheFarmerCampaign and will provide $1 million to the Feeding America, via a post on his official Instagram:

Presale for the tour will be available from May 1, 2023, and can be accessed by registering for Bryan's Nut House fan club. General tickets will be available from May 4, 2023, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be availed at https://www.lukebryan.com/farm-tour-2023.

Luke Bryan celebrates 14 years of Farm Tour

The singer started the Farm tour series in order to help locate farm communities in 2010, and provide students from farming communities with college scholarships. In a general statement, the singer said the following regarding Farm Tour 2023:

"One of the reasons we created these Farm Tour shows: To bring the big-city tour to the people. These nights are one-of-a-kind and we really enjoy getting to know the farmers and their families, love the whole atmosphere of playing on these incredible farms and watching entire communities come together and get excited about these shows."

The full list of dates and venues for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour is given below:

September 14, 2023 - Shelbyville, Kentucky at Mulberry Orchard

September 15, 2023 - Millersport, Ohio at Miller Family Farm

September 21, 2023 - Colfax, Iowa at Schnell Family Farms

September 22, 2023 - Brooklyn, Wisconsin at Klondlike Farms

September 23, 2023 - Eyota, Minnesota at Gar- Lin Diary LLC

Tracing Luke Bryan and his career

Thomas Luther Bryan, better known by his stage name Luke Bryan, was born July 17, 1976, and began his career in Nashville, after leaving his hometown in Georgia. The singer released his debut studio album, I'll Stay Me, on August 14, 2007. The album peaked at number 24 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as number 2 on the US country album chart.

Following the success of his debut album, Luke Bryan released his second album, Doin' My Thing, on October 6, 2009. The album continued the first album's success, peaking at number 6 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Luke Bryan broke into the international music chart scene with his third studio album, Tailgates & Tanlines, which was released on August 9, 2011. The album peaked at number 2 the Billboard 200 album chart. It also peaked at number 6 on the Canadian album chart, as well as numbers 7 and 11 on the Australian Country Music and UK Country music album charts respectively.

The singer achieved critical success with his fifth studio album, Kill the Lights, which was released on August 7, 2015. The album was a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and the Canadian album charts. The album also peaked at number 4 on the Australian album chart.

Aside from his music career, Luke Bryan is also known for his philanthropic ventures. The singer has frequently collaborated with organizations such as the City of Hope, and Red Cross and together with his wife, established the Brett Boyer Foundation for Down Syndrome awareness.

