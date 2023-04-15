Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, price, venue and more 

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash, the annual music festival organized by the Lyrical Lemonade media company, is back with its 5th edition and is scheduled to take place from June 23, 2023 to June 25, 2023 at the Seatgeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

The festival will feature performances by Kid Cudi, Future and Ice Spice, among others, via a post on the festival's official instagram page:

Tickets for the festival are currently on sale and can be purchased on the festival's official site, https://www.thesummersmash.com/.

General tickets are priced at $275 plus processing fees. VIP tickets are priced at $499 plus processing fees. Diamond VIP tickets are priced at $1199 plus processing fees.

Kid Cudi and Future to headline Summer Smash 2023

The Day 1 headliner for Summer Smash this year is American rapper and singer-songwriter Kid Cudi, who is best known for their third studio album, Indicud, which was released on April 16, 2013. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

On Day 2, the rapper Future will headline the festival. He rose to prominence with his second studio album, Honest, which was released on April 22, 2014 and peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

American rapper Playboi Carti will headline Summer Smash 2023 on Day 3. His claim to fame is his debut studio album, Die Lit, which was released on May 11, 2018. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full lineup of the festival is listed below.

June 23, 2023, Summer Smash Day 1:

Kid Cudi

Vince Staples

Ice Spice

GloRilla

Freddie Gibs

Nle Choppa

Cochise

Lil Pump

Smokepurpp

Eem Triplin

DD Osama

Jeleel

Valee

Black Kray

DC the Don

Joeyy

Sxmpra

Nina Tech

Brokeboii

$uicide Boy$

June 24, 2023, Summer Smash Day 2, 2023:

Future

Ski Mask The Slump God

G Herbo

Cordae

Juicy J Tee

Grizzley

Luh Tyler

Lil Tracy

Sahbabii

Famous Dex

Yung Bans

Jasiah

Veeze

Gloss Up

Danny Towers

Sexyy Red

Coot Honcho

Dom Corleo

CP Highway

Komla

Lil Uzi Vert

June 25, Summer Smash Day 3:

Playboi Carti

Trippie Red

Lucki

Central Cee

Lil Skies

Rico Nasty

Babytron

Lil B

Lil Mosey

Sematry and the Haunted Mound

Ramirez

Bktherula

BLP Kosher

2Rare

Babyxsosa

Sid Shyne

Slime Dollaz

Ausar

Pola Bear

More about the artists headed to Summer Smash 2023

Vincent Jamal Staples is an American singer who was born on July 2, 1993 and was discovered by Dijon "LaVish" Samo and Chuck Wun, who took him on a trip to Los Angeles, where he performed guest raps for several artists.

Vince Staples is best known for his second studio album, Big Fish Theory, which was released on June 23, 2017 and peaked at number 16 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Ski Mask The Slump God is an American rapper best known for his debut studio album, Stokeley, which was released on November 30, 2018. The album peaked at number 6 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as peaking at number 11 on the Canadian album chart.

Michael Lamar White II, better known by his stage name, Trippie Redd, is an American rapper who rose to prominence with his debut studio album, Life's a Trip, which was released on August 10, 2018. The album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

