M&M’s to launch new ice cream sandwich flavor. Here’s all you need to know about it

M&M’s is set to delight ice cream sandwich enthusiasts by launching a new flavor in its frozen dessert lineup. According to Food & Wine magazine, the M&M’s Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich will debut nationwide on January 24, coinciding with National Peanut Butter Day. This innovative treat blends creamy peanut butter ice cream with the brand’s iconic M&M’s Minis and sugar cookies.

It claims to offer a unique flavor experience for fans of sweet and salty desserts. Designed to cater to the growing popularity of peanut butter among Gen Z and millennial consumers, this addition marks a significant expansion of M&M’s ice cream offerings.

Peanut butter joins the ice cream sandwich lineup

M&M's Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwiches pack (Image via M&M's)

The M&M’s Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich marks the first peanut butter flavor in the brand’s ice cream sandwich range. The dessert features two sugar cookies with embedded M&M’s Minis surrounding peanut-butter-flavored reduced-fat ice cream. It will be available in two formats: a single-serve 3.5-ounce treat and a 4-pack.

This addition expands a lineup that includes Vanilla, Chocolate, and Cookies & Cream flavors. M&M’s previously introduced a Mint Chocolate variety as a seasonal option in 2021, but this is the first time a peanut butter ice cream sandwich is joining the permanent menu.

Why peanut butter now?

Mars’ decision to introduce the peanut butter variety aligns with consumer trends. Peanut butter continues to be a favorite among Gen Z and millennial demographics, particularly when paired with ice cream. Chanel Gant, Mars Ice Cream’s marketing director, emphasized the flavor’s popularity, stating that this launch brings a nostalgic yet innovative treat to the freezer aisle. Gant said in a statement:

“Peanut butter is the Gen Z and millennial flavor of choice when it comes to ice cream pairings. With this new creation, we’re bringing that beloved flavor to the freezer aisle in a way that perfectly matches their cravings.”

This strategic move addresses the growing demand for sweet-and-salty combinations and multi-textured desserts, which have gained traction among younger consumers.

Texture and flavor focus

The peanut butter ice cream sandwich offers a multi-textured experience, combining crunchy M&M’s Minis, soft sugar cookies, and creamy peanut butter ice cream. This emphasis on texture reflects broader industry trends. Similar innovations, like Hostess’ Kazbars snack cakes, have highlighted the appeal of snacks that deliver contrasting textures in a single bite.

Mars describes the new product as delivering a “multi-texture flavor experience” that balances the crunch of chocolate candies, the melt-in-your-mouth sweetness of the cookies, and the richness of real peanut butter ice cream.

The arrival of M&M’s Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich signals a significant addition to the brand’s frozen dessert lineup. Combining the timeless appeal of peanut butter with M&M’s signature colorful candies and creamy ice cream, the new treat strives to capture the attention of peanut butter enthusiasts and ice cream fans alike.

