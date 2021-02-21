Marc D'Amelio brutally shuts down fan asking to date Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio's father, Marc D'Amelio, recently interacted with a fan of his daughter. The fan asked him if he could date Charli D'Amelio.

The interaction on Twitter was short-lived as Marc D'Amelio promptly shut down the troublemaker. Behind the veil of anonymity, people tend to overstep their boundaries on social media. This was one such example.

While most people let these incidents slide, Charli D'Amelio's dad was having none of it and clapped back immediately.

Marc D'Amelio claps back at fan

2ND HAND EMBARRASSMENT: Someone asked Charli D’Amelio’s dad Marc if they can date Charli, and Marc destroyed them. pic.twitter.com/pUUrhtdoVM — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 20, 2021

The brief Twitter thread was initiated by Twitter user @roganbode. The user, in a tongue-in-cheek way, asked for Marc D'Amelio's approval to date his daughter. His tweet read, "Can I date your daughter?"

After having his grammar corrected the first time around, the Twitter user was back again with a second tweet that read, "May I date your daughter?"

Marc D'Amelio shut him down again with a simple "No."

Not one to throw in the towel, the Twitter user asked Charli D'Amelio's father to reconsider after taking a look at his TikTok handle. He had to shut down the user for a third time.

Other Twitter users found this to be quite embarrassing.

Here are some of the responses to the thread:

It seems sooo creepy when people do this to celebs! Don't ask your celebrity crush to date you! They don't know you and it's super awkward and weird! Like walking up to a stranger on the street and expecting them to date you 🤢 — NerdyJ 🎮 (@JessDoer) February 20, 2021

OMG ROTFLMFAO — Dr. Phlox’s Wife 💍 NOAH DAY 🥳 (@StarfleetQueen1) February 20, 2021

That’s a big yikes 😂 — Jordan 🖖🏻 (@DutchNoodle_) February 20, 2021

i would pass out, this is sooo embarrassing — 寶貝我愛你🤍 (@nightbabe) February 20, 2021

Charli D'Amelio's TikTok success has put her in the limelight. It's often forgotten that she's only 16 years old. The attention that follows on social media can be downright toxic, and some people overstep their boundaries like this Twitter user.

