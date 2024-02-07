Mariah Carey 2024 Las Vegas Residency: Presale code, how to get tickets, dates, & all you need to know about

Mariah Carey's 2024 Las Vegas Residency is scheduled to be held from April 12, 2024, to April 26, 2024, at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. The residency, titled The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas, will be a celebration of the singer's 2005 album, The Emancipation of Mimi.

The singer announced the new residency, her first in Las Vegas in over four years, via a post on her official Instagram account on February 6, 2024.

The presale for the tour will be available on February 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PST, exclusively for Citibank cardholders. The code to access said presale is 412800, which can only be used in conjunction with the card.

Live Nation presale starts on February 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PST. The presale code to access said presale is ENERGY for web users and COVERT for mobile app users. There will also be a Ticketmaster presale at the same time, access to which can be gained by registering with Ticketmaster Premium.

Other presales include the Sirius XM presale and the official platinum presale, also on February 8, 2024, which can be accessed via the Sirius XM and Ticketmaster websites, respectively. A media presale will also be available on the same day.

General tickets for the Mariah Carey residency will be available on February 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via the singer's official website or Ticketmaster. Tickets can be obtained via the links provided in the singer's announcement of the residency on her social media.

Mariah Carey 2024 Las Vegas Residency dates and venue

Mariah Carey is set to celebrate her 2005 album The Emancipation of Mimi, alongside her other fan favorites, in her upcoming residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The full list of dates for the Mariah Carey 2024 Las Vegas Residency is given below:

April 12, 2024

April 13, 2024

April 17, 2024

April 19, 2024

April 20, 2024

April 24, 2024

April 26, 2024

April 27, 2024

Mariah Carey released her tenth studio album, The Emancipation of Mimi, on March 30, 2005. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart and was the singer's most personal album at the time, something she elaborated upon in an exclusive interview with the Windy City Times on April 6, 2024, stating:

"Past experiences darling. You try to take those moments and channel them into something because if not you just become bitter!.. A lot of times people will hear songs that I write that are not the typical songs people look at as “Mariah Carey songs."

The singer continued:

"Like “Close my Eyes,” which only real fans would know but a lot of [ them ] relate to. It’s about having a difficult childhood and going through a lot of deep stuff. There’s a song called “Outside” that’s about being biracial.. There are a lot of songs I’ve put on albums as a [ personal ] release but I know it helps other people."

The official live partner of the upcoming Mariah Carey residency is Live Nation, the largest live entertainment organizer in the world. The Dolby Live at Park MGM is an indoor amphitheater with a total capacity of 5169. The venue is famous for its residencies, with previous artists including Aerosmith, Britney Spears, and the Jonas Brothers, among others.