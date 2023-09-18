Mark Leckey x Supreme 2023 Collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Supreme, the world-renowned fashion brand, has been quite busy of late, and for good reason. The fashion label recently released its collection with the estate of MF DOOM and has collaborated with Nike, Timbaland, Dr. Martens, Googi, and several others this year alone.

Its latest project is with the award-winning British artist, Mark Leckey, and fashionistas around the world can’t seem to get enough of it. The collaboration between the artist and the fashion brand is the first of its kind.

The capsule collection is comprised mainly of two jackets, a shirt, a t-shirt, two pairs of pants, and a skateboard, all featuring images from Mark Leckey’s widely celebrated art: Fiorucci Made Me Hardcore (1999), a short film that chronicles British dance movements from the 1970s to 1990s.

The collection also features images from Mark Leckey's other works including Dream English Kid, 1964-1999 AD, where the artiste himself can be seen wearing a white shirt and inhaling from a coolant, and GreenScreenrefrigerator Action, another of Leckey's work. Although Fiorucci Made Me Hardcore is predominant throughout the collection.

The collection’s items sell for prices ranging from $78 US Dollars for the skateboard to $348 US Dollars for the jacket.

More Details on the Mark Leckey x Supreme Collab

Supreme, the clothing brand, has always leaned towards heavy graphics, and this time around, that flair can be seen in the bold prints on the collection’s pieces which are reminiscent of the power of style and British subcultures.

The white shirts of the Supreme collection have bold images of Mark Leckey’s Dream English Kid on them.

The Supreme shirts and jacket have been given a vintage look with Mark Leckey’s art splashed all over them, and since the vintage look is back in style, fans are eating up the outfits.

The images from Fiorucci Made Me Hardcore are also imprinted on the pants, adding to their retro appeal.

On the inspiration behind Mark Leckey's work, Supreme's Facebook website has this to say:

"Turner Prize-winning British artist Mark Lee was born in 1964 and grew up on the outskirts of Liverpool in a working class family. At 15, Leckey left school, but later attended art college in Newcastle before moving to London in 1997. As a teenager, he came to identify with the casuals – a local faction of young soccer fanatics who sought out designer leisure and sportswear. Leckey’s understanding of the power of image and shared experience deeply informs his artistic practice."

Fiorucci Made Me Hardcore was released by Leckey in 1999, a compilation of British dance from the 1970s to 1990s. The music for the footage comprised of discos, raves, and soul.

According to Mark Leckey, the working title goes to show that something that is seemingly mundane and exploitative like a jeans manufacturer can be used to create something that is life-changing and provocative.

The collection embraces British culture in the best way possible and offers people with a nostalgia for retro styles, an opportunity to express themselves.

The Mark Leckey x Supreme collection was released on September 14 and September 16 in Japan and Seoul.

Most of the collection's pieces are almost sold out because the fans can't seem to get enough of the items.