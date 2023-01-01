Married At First Sight season 16 couples: What are their zodiac signs?

Married at First Sight is one of Lifetime's most popular reality TV series. This new year, the famed show will be returning for season 16 where Nashville-based singles will marry total strangers and see if they can start a life together.

Lifetime's Married at First Sight season 16 will premiere with its pilot episode on January 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. The official synopsis of the soon-to-be-released series reads:

"Ten Nashville, Tennessee based singles will embark on a journey to meet the love of their lives during this 23-episode season, where they’ll marry a complete stranger, travel to their honeymoons and then move in together as husband and wife."

It adds:

"After the 8-week social experiment concludes, each newlywed will have to come to terms with the hard truth of their marriage status and make a life-changing decision – continue to stay married and start a future together, or get a divorce and go their separate ways."

But is everything really written in the stars? Are the five couples who've been matched with each other compatible when it comes to their zodiac signs?

Here are the Married at First Sight couples' zodiac signs

The forthcoming series has already revealed who the five couples appearing in the series are. Although they said, "I do" at the altar, are they compatible when paired with their zodiac signs?

Airris and Jasmine

According to People, Airris is a Taurus, while his bride, Jasmine is a Cancer. Although we aren't sure of Jasmine's professional life, according to her Lifetime bio, she's ready to settle down. Airris also wants to start a family.

The website claimed:

"Taurus and Cancer’s compatibility is often described as soulmates."

Christopher and Nicole

Both Christopher and Nicole are Libras and have relocated to Nashville from major cities. Christopher is from Chicago and Nicole is from New York. They are both hoping to find true love.

Clint and Gina

Clint is a Virgo and his newlywed wife is a Taurus. As per People's report, they will be a pair that "revels in stability and understanding."

According to Clint's bio, he is an adventurer who also has many other passions. Gina, on the other hand, is a successful hairstylist.

Mack and Domynique

Mack's sun sign is Gemini, and his wife is a Leo. Mack recently moved to Nashville and always puts his career first. However, he now wants to settle down now. Domynique is also ready to get married.

The pair is described as, "a match that is loyal, supportive, and ambitious."

Shaquille and Kirsten

Kirsten is an Aquarius and Shaquille is an Aries. According to their Lifetime bios, they are both people of faith. Kirsten wants a man who is God-fearing. The website mentioned that the Married at First Sight pair "both value independence and adventure."

Married at First Sight will air on Lifetime at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on January 4, 2023. Fans can check their local listings for more information. If viewers miss an episode, they can stream it from the official website.

Poll : 0 votes