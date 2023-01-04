Married at First Sight season 14 cast: Where are they now?

Lifetime's Married at First Sight recently premiered with its season 15. Viewers who were clearly excited about the arrival of the new season were also curious about the couples from season 14 who recently got done with Judgment Day and have moved on with their lives.

Although four duos said "I do" and remained married after Judgment Day, currently only one of them is still together. One couple didn't make it till Judgement Day --Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman -- as they split after 12 days of getting married.

Here are the couples' status from Lifetime's Married at First Sight season 14

Out of the five couples who took the plunge and got married, only one still remains together while the others went their separate ways. Here's what everyone is up to right now.

1) Jasmina Outar & Michael Morency - Separated

Jasmina and Michael agreed to get married after they laid eyes on each other. Progress in their relationship was slow, but it was steady. Although there was no romantic chemistry between them, they were adamant that things would work.

Sadly, just a week after the final episode, the couple revealed that they were going their own ways. Jasmina blamed it on the lack of time and then also claimed that Michael didn't put in any effort. According to Screenrant, the two do not speak and are no longer friends either.

2) Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher - Separated

Lindsey and Mark were a pair who were both in their mid-thirties, but sadly, they never found the perfect partner before. Arguments started to arise after Mark's continuous addiction to social media was revealed. Although they decided to stay married, they split five months later.

According to In Touch Weekly, Mark revealed during the reunion:

"It was some of the worst arguments I've had in my life. The fact that we fought every single week and the fact you went for my throat in every single fight is what caused me to say 'I'm Out.'"

3) Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy - Separated

Noi and Steve were a fan favorite couple on Married at First Sight who shared an impeccable chemistry. Although they had issues to resolve, they decided to stay married. The duo would often upload posts on social media and assure their fans that things between them were all good and going great.

In June 2022, they reassured fans that they were doing well. But sadly a month later, the Married at First Sight couple went their separate ways. Taking to Instagram, Steve explained:

"I knew that our relationship was far from perfect, but I held the belief that with enough time, effort, and understanding, we could overcome the challenges we faced, and build a healthy, functioning relationship."

4) Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson - Still married

Katina and Olajuwon are the only couple who are still together even after all this time. Both of them are aged 29 and knew what they were getting into when they appeared on the show. Luckily for them, things worked out and they share a wonderful chemistry.

At the Married at First Sight reunion, Katina shared:

"The show really does work as long as you both are there for the right reasons, and you truly want to be married."

5) Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette - Separated

Alyssa and Chris had the shortest marriage duration of season 14. They decided to get married but went their own ways just 12 days after being husband and wife.

During the Married at First Sight reunion, Alyssa shared:

"I came into this with the purest intentions. I wanted to find my person more than anything. When it didn't work out for me, I panicked and didn't handle myself the way I would have liked. And I'm sorry for that."

