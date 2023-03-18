Matchbox Twenty Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Matchbox Twenty, the American rock band from Orlando, Florida, is back after six years with another tour, with their 2023 Slow Dream Tour scheduled to take place from May 16, 2023, to August 2, 2023.

In a post on their official Instagram page, Matchbox Twenty revealed that the tour will be in support of their upcoming album Where The Light Gone, which will be released on May 26, 2023.

Tickets for the tour are currently available on https://www.ticketmaster.com and are priced at $119 plus processing fees, depending on the venue.

Matt Nathanson and Ben Rector to join Matchbox Twenty on tour

Singer-songwriter Matthew Adam Nathanson, who rose to prominence with his album Last of the Great Pretenders, which peaked at number 16 on the Billboard 200 album list, will perform with Matchbox Twenty in the first leg of the tour.

Benjamin Evans Rector, a singer-songwriter best known for his sixth studio album, Brand New, which debuted at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album list, will accompany Matchbox Twenty on the second leg of the tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the Matchbox Twenty Slow Dream tour is given below:

May 16, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena

May 18, 2023 – Auburn, Washington State, at White River Amphitheatre

May 19, 2023 – Ridgefield, Washington State, at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

May 21, 2023 – Concord, California, at Concord Pavilion

May 22, 2023 – Hollywood, California, at Hollywood Bowl

May 24, 2023 – Fresno, California, at Save Mart Center

May 25, 2023 – Bakersfield, California, at Mechanics Bank Arena

May 27, 2023— Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

May 28, 2023 – Irvine, California, at FivePoint Amphitheatre

May 30, 2023 – San Diego, California, at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 31, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 2, 2023 – Sparks, Nevada, at Nugget Event Center

June 3, 2023 – West Valley City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

June 4, 2023 – Boise, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

June 6, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

June 8, 2023 – Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center Omaha

June 9, 2023 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 10, 2023 – Welch, Minnesota, at Treasure Island

June 13, 2023 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

June 14, 2023 – Clarkston, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Center

June 16, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

June 17, 2023 – Moline, Illinois, at Vibrant Arena at The Mark

June 18, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri, at Starlight Theatre

June 20, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 21, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at The Zoo

June 23, 2023 – Rogers, Arkansas, at Walmart AMP

June 27, 2023 – Birmingham, Alabama, at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 29, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

June 30, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, presented by Huntsman

July 2, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Lakewood Amphitheatre

July 3, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

July 5, 2023 – Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place

July 7, 2023 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 8, 2023 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairground

July 11, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion

July 12, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 14, 2023 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 15, 2023 – Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 16, 2023 – Camden, New Jersey, at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 18, 2023 – Wantagh, New York, at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 19, 2023 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, at The Wind Creek Event Center

July 21, 2023 – Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 22, 2023 – Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena

July 23, 2023 – Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center

July 26, 2023 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 27, 2023 – Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live

July 29, 2023 – Syracuse, New York, at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 30, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, New York, at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 1, 2023 – Darien Center, New York, at Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 2, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

Tracing Matchbox Twenty and their music career

Matchbox Twenty was formed as a collaboration between Rob Thomas, Brian Yale, and Paul Doucette, who were previously part of the band Tabitha's Secret. Kyle Cook and Adam Gaynor soon joined them.

Matchbox Twenty released its debut album, Yourself or Someone Like You, on October 1, 1996. The album gained popularity after its release and peaked at number five on the Billboard 200 album list.

Matchbox Twenty achieved critical acclaim with their second studio album, Mad Season, which was released on May 23, 2000. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and was a chart-topper on the ARIA chart. The album was nominated for "Best Rock Album" at the 2001 Grammy Awards.

Poll : 0 votes