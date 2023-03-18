Matchbox Twenty Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Matchbox Twenty, the American rock band from Orlando, Florida, is back after six years with another tour, with their 2023 Slow Dream Tour scheduled to take place from May 16, 2023, to August 2, 2023.
In a post on their official Instagram page, Matchbox Twenty revealed that the tour will be in support of their upcoming album Where The Light Gone, which will be released on May 26, 2023.
Tickets for the tour are currently available on https://www.ticketmaster.com and are priced at $119 plus processing fees, depending on the venue.
Matt Nathanson and Ben Rector to join Matchbox Twenty on tour
Singer-songwriter Matthew Adam Nathanson, who rose to prominence with his album Last of the Great Pretenders, which peaked at number 16 on the Billboard 200 album list, will perform with Matchbox Twenty in the first leg of the tour.
Benjamin Evans Rector, a singer-songwriter best known for his sixth studio album, Brand New, which debuted at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album list, will accompany Matchbox Twenty on the second leg of the tour.
The full list of dates and venues for the Matchbox Twenty Slow Dream tour is given below:
- May 16, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena
- May 18, 2023 – Auburn, Washington State, at White River Amphitheatre
- May 19, 2023 – Ridgefield, Washington State, at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
- May 21, 2023 – Concord, California, at Concord Pavilion
- May 22, 2023 – Hollywood, California, at Hollywood Bowl
- May 24, 2023 – Fresno, California, at Save Mart Center
- May 25, 2023 – Bakersfield, California, at Mechanics Bank Arena
- May 27, 2023— Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
- May 28, 2023 – Irvine, California, at FivePoint Amphitheatre
- May 30, 2023 – San Diego, California, at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- May 31, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- June 2, 2023 – Sparks, Nevada, at Nugget Event Center
- June 3, 2023 – West Valley City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
- June 4, 2023 – Boise, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- June 6, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena
- June 8, 2023 – Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center Omaha
- June 9, 2023 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at Denny Sanford Premier Center
- June 10, 2023 – Welch, Minnesota, at Treasure Island
- June 13, 2023 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
- June 14, 2023 – Clarkston, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Center
- June 16, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
- June 17, 2023 – Moline, Illinois, at Vibrant Arena at The Mark
- June 18, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri, at Starlight Theatre
- June 20, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- June 21, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at The Zoo
- June 23, 2023 – Rogers, Arkansas, at Walmart AMP
- June 27, 2023 – Birmingham, Alabama, at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- June 29, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
- June 30, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, presented by Huntsman
- July 2, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Lakewood Amphitheatre
- July 3, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
- July 5, 2023 – Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place
- July 7, 2023 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- July 8, 2023 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairground
- July 11, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion
- July 12, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- July 14, 2023 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Star Lake
- July 15, 2023 – Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 16, 2023 – Camden, New Jersey, at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- July 18, 2023 – Wantagh, New York, at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- July 19, 2023 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, at The Wind Creek Event Center
- July 21, 2023 – Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- July 22, 2023 – Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena
- July 23, 2023 – Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center
- July 26, 2023 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- July 27, 2023 – Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live
- July 29, 2023 – Syracuse, New York, at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- July 30, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, New York, at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- August 1, 2023 – Darien Center, New York, at Darien Lake Amphitheater
- August 2, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
Tracing Matchbox Twenty and their music career
Matchbox Twenty was formed as a collaboration between Rob Thomas, Brian Yale, and Paul Doucette, who were previously part of the band Tabitha's Secret. Kyle Cook and Adam Gaynor soon joined them.
Matchbox Twenty released its debut album, Yourself or Someone Like You, on October 1, 1996. The album gained popularity after its release and peaked at number five on the Billboard 200 album list.
Matchbox Twenty achieved critical acclaim with their second studio album, Mad Season, which was released on May 23, 2000. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and was a chart-topper on the ARIA chart. The album was nominated for "Best Rock Album" at the 2001 Grammy Awards.