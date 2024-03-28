Maundy Thursday: Date, history, significance, commemoration, and everything to know

Christians celebrate Maundy Thursday to remember Jesus Christ's Last Supper with his disciples. It is believed that Jesus and his disciples observed their last Passover on this day. So, the auspicious occasion is celebrated through various unique customs and activities.

The most memorable part of the Passover supper was when Jesus cleaned his followers' feet in a remarkable act of humility. He then gave them the order to do the same for one another. Celebrated on the Thursday before Good Friday, the day is also known as Holy Thursday. In 2024, Thursday, March 28, will be marked as Maundy Thursday.

History, significance, and everything to know about Maundy Thursday

Easter is observed as part of a triduum, meaning three days of preparation. The Lord's Supper in the evening marks the start of this triduum, which culminates in the Easter vigil. The evening prayer on Easter Sunday marks the conclusion of this triduum.

The Thursday before Easter is known as Maundy Thursday. It is a celebration of Christ's "mandate". The word "maundy" is a shortened form of the Latin word "mandatum," which means "command."

The word "mandatum" refers to Jesus' admonition to love one another. Christ gave his disciples this instruction on Thursday of the last week before being slain and raised from the dead.

The significance of the day

For Christians, Maundy Thursday is important because it marks the day when Jesus instituted the custom of Holy Communion, which uses bread and wine to represent his body and blood.

One of the most significant traditions is the ritual of washing Jesus' feet. During the ritual, the Pope of the Roman Catholic Church washes the feet of 12 people. This custom has multiple meanings. It is reported that in the past, hosts would provide water so that visitors could wash their feet.

Therefore, cleaning the feet is a show of kindness, care, and hospitality. It also acts as a time for prayerful contemplation of Jesus' teachings and atonement during Holy Week. It's a moment to reflect on the love, humility, and service that Jesus taught.

How do people commemorate the day?

On Maundy Thursday, many churches have a foot-washing ritual and a Communion service. During the communion service, those who have received baptism are expected to join in the breaking of bread and sip from the cup of life. Other traditions include a Tenebrae ritual, a Seder Supper, and stripping the sanctuary.

Some families also get together for a special supper. This can be an opportunity to spend time together and consider the significance of the holiday.

Before 1955, adoration of the Sacrament took place all day long after the morning Mass. However, from 1965, the Mass was held in the evening, and adoration lasted until midnight.

Since 1956, Maundy Thursday has been observed in Roman Catholic churches with two liturgies: an evening service commemorating the institution of the Eucharist that includes general communion and a morning service for the consecration of the holy oils for the upcoming year.