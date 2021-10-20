'Maya and the Three' voice cast list: Meet Zoe Saldana, Stephanie Beatriz, and others from Netflix's miniseries

Netflix's upcoming miniseries Maya and the Three weaves Aztec, Mayan, and Inca mythology with modern-day Caribbean culture.

Created by Jorge R. Gutiérrez, the mini-series revolves around the story of Maya, a rebellious warrior princess who is about to celebrate her 15th birthday and her coronation. But when things take an unexpected turn, she has to embark on a quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy.

The official teaser for the series was released on Netflix's YouTube channel in August, revealing the stunning and adorable animated visuals of the nine-episode series. The official trailer was released last month.

Maya and the Three features an incredible lineup of Latin-American voice actors, and in this article, we take a look at the star-studded voice cast ensemble.

'Maya and the Three' voice cast

Zoe Saldaña as Princess Maya

American actress Zoe Saldaña began her film career with Center Stage and later appeared in films such as the Star Trek and Avatar series, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Saldaña will be voicing Princess Maya in Netflix's Maya and the Three.

Gabriel Iglesias as Picchu

Gabriel Iglesias in Magic Mike XXL (Image via IMDb)

Gabriel Iglesias is an American comedian and actor well known for his shows I'm Not Fat… I'm Fluffy and Hot & Fluffy. He has also starred in many movies, such as Magic Mike XXL, Smurfs: The Lost Village, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Nut Job movies and Coco. Iglesias will be voicing Picchu in Netflix's upcoming mini-series Maya and the Three.

Allen Maldonado as Rico

American actor and filmmaker Allen Maldonado is best known for his roles in Black-ish, The Last O.G., The Ugly Truth, Straight Outta Compton, Smart*ss and many more movies, films and video games. He is all set to voice Rico in Netflix's Maya and the Three.

Stephanie Beatriz as Chimi

Stephanie Beatriz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Image via IMDb)

Stephanie Beatriz is an American actress best known for playing Detective Rosa Diaz in the NBC comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Jessica in the independent drama Short Term 12. Beatriz has voiced many movies such as Ice Age: Collision Course, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and will be seen voicing Chimi in Netflix's mini-series Maya and the Three.

Diego Luna as Zatz

Diego Luna is a Mexican actor who has appeared in films including Y tu mamá también, Open Range, Milk, Rudo y Cursi, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, The Terminal, Berlin, I Love You and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

He also appeared in the first two seasons of Narcos: Mexico. Luna will be seen voicing Zatz in Netflix's animated mini-series Maya and the Three.

The series also stars Gael García Bernal, Alfred Molina, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Queen Latifah, Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Isabela Merced, Chelsea Rendon and many more. A star-studded cast indeed.

Maya and the Three will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday, October 22.

