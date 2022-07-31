Mayah Nicole Zamorah GoFundMe raises more than $100000 as last Uvalde school shooting survivor gets discharged from hospital

On Friday, July 29, 2022, Uvalde school shooting victim, Mayah Nicole Zamora, was discharged from the hospital where she had been since May 24. Almost two months after being admitted in a critical condition, the Robb Elementary School shooting survivor was free to return home from University Health San Antonio.

The 10-year-old survivor's discharge was made public through a tweet by the local hospital. In a video posted by the hospital, Mayah is seen gifting roses to the nurses and health staffs who have been taking care of her since the horrific shooting. University Health San Antonio called her a "hero" and said:

"Today was a happy day at University Hospital! Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged!...She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future! #MayahStrong"

University Health @UnivHealthSA Today was a happy day at University Hospital! Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged! She passed out roses and left in style thanks to @HEB . She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future! #MayahStrong Today was a happy day at University Hospital! Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged! She passed out roses and left in style thanks to @HEB. She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future! #MayahStrong https://t.co/73bpB2pLN7

Mayah was one of the three young girls critically injured in the Uvalde shooting, which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers. After the attack, a GoFundMe page was created for Mayah Zamora by her parents for her surgeries and future medical expenses. According to her family, the donations received would be used for her holistic recovery.

"Mayah has a very long road to recovery, and we’re going to be with her the entire way. This long road includes numerous surgeries Mayah had undergone, future surgeries she may require, future hospital and doctor’s visits, mental health/trauma treatment, amongst many other things."

Ahead of her release from the hospital, Mayah's GoFundMe donations reached a milestone of over $100000 with over 1500 donors.

Remembering Uvalde as 10-year-old Mayah Zamora becomes the last survivor to walk out of the hospital

On May 24, 2022, the small town of Uvalde came to a standstill following a horrific mass shooting that claimed multiple lives and left many others injured. 18-year-old Salvador Ramos had entered the school premises and fired at students indiscriminately, making it the deadliest school shooting in America in a decade. The shooter, wielding an AR-15 style rifle, had spent an hour inside the school before he was fatally shot by United States Border Patrol Tactical Unit officers.

Law enforcement officers have received a lot of criticism for their delayed and careless response to the crisis. According to reports, the police officers waited for more than an hour on the school premises before entering the classroom to engage Ramos. In a report conducted by the Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting, officials said:

"At Robb Elementary, law enforcement responders failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety...there was an unacceptably long period of time before officers breached the classroom, neutralized the attacker, and began rescue efforts."

Omar Jimenez @OmarJimenez This is amazing - the hospital’s last patient from the Uvalde shooting was finally released. 10-year-old Mayah Zamora.

This is amazing - the hospital’s last patient from the Uvalde shooting was finally released. 10-year-old Mayah Zamora. https://t.co/N04InAcx00

With the last survivor going home, people are praying for the recovery of the Uvalde community burdened by the loss caused by the massacre.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far