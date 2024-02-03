MC5 band members list explored as guitarist Wayne Kramer dies aged 75 

Guitarist and co-creator of punk band MC5, Wayne Kramer, has passed away at the age of 75. The music composer died on Friday, February 2, after battling pancreatic cancer. The band’s official social media page released a statement following his demise.

The band attached a picture of Wayne Kramer and wrote in their caption, “PEACE BE WITH YOU.” In another social media post uploaded to his official Instagram account, his team released a statement announcing:

“Wayne Kramer passed away today peacefully from pancreatic cancer. He will be remembered for starting a revolution in music, culture, and kindness. If you would like to honor Wayne, donations are appreciated to his nonprofit organization, Jail Guitar Doors @jailguitardoorsusa.”

According to The Guardian, the musician was planning to release a third studio album of the band in the spring. Explaining why he decided to bring back the tunes of 1968, he said:

“I think we’re at a very dangerous time in our history. And I think if we don’t all organise, come together, and step up, we could lose it all. Democracy could go away. The forces that we’re up against are not joking. This is not playtime. This is serious.”

Who was part of Wayne Kramer’s MC5 band?

MC5 was formed in suburban Detroit in 1965. The Motor City Five (MC5) were best known for their chaotic, heavy, and explosive tracks that were inspired by jazz, rock, and blues. The band released their first album, Kick Out the Jams, in 1969. They went on to release popular tracks and albums such as Back in the USA, Teen Age Lust, High Time, Starship, Ramblin’ Rose, and Sister Anne, among others.

The members of the group were Rob Tyner, Fred “Sonic” Smith, Dennis Thompson, Michael Davis, and Wayne Kramer, who were the lead vocalist, guitarist, bassist, drummer, and guitarist, respectively.

According to Variety, Kramer and Smith formed the band Bounty Hunters after being inspired by musicians Dick Dale and The Ventures. Later on, the duo, along with vocalist Tyner, bassist Pat Burrows, and drummer Bob Gaspar, became The Motor Five in 1964.

The following year, the band replaced Burrows and Gaspar with Davis and Thompson.

Kramer received a four-year jail sentence after being found guilty in 1975 of selling illegal narcotics to federal agents working undercover. While incarcerated, he formed the Street Sounds prison band with trumpeter Red Rodney. The former was out of prison in 1979. He went on to team up with numerous musicians, including Was (Not Was) and Johnny Thunders, to release numerous tracks.

In addition to being a well-liked musician, Wayne Kramer was part of numerous films and television series, including one of Will Ferrell’s comedies- Talledega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

Dennis Thompson is now the only surviving member of MC5. Before Wayne Kramer’s passing, the duo reunited for an MC50 anniversary tour in 2018 along with Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Fugazi’s drummer Brendan Canty, King’s X bassist Doug Pinnick, and Zen Guerilla’s singer Marcus Durrant.