Meet the cast of Farmer Wants a Wife season 2

Farmer Wants a Wife is one way for all the solitary farmers of America to find a perfect love story. Following the huge success of its debut season, Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 is expected to premiere on Thursday, February 1, 2023, at 9 PM ET on FOX. The upcoming season will present a set of four handsome farmers, Ty Ferrell, Brandon Rogers, Mitchell Kolinsky, and Nathan Smothers.

FOX recognizes the immense contribution of farmers to our society and as they toil daily to bring food to our tables, Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 aims to return the favor by hitching four eligible farmers who are otherwise too occupied to find the love of their lives themselves.

Farmer Wants a Wife follows a well-established format. The dating show gathers a group of single urban women and transports them from their comfortable city life to the rural countryside to get a taste of what it's like to live on a farm.

Through a series of ups and downs, they are then brought face-to-face with their farmer partners. All that is left is to see which couples stand the test of time.

A citrus farmer, a single dad, and other cast members from Farmer Wants a Wife season 2

1) Nathan Smothers

Nathan Smothers (Image via YouTube/@FOX)

Nathan Smothers was born and brought up in Bartow, Florida, and grew up working on his family's citrus groves and farms. He is a fourth-generation citrus and cattle farmer. He owns a 300-acre farm which doubles up as his residence, along with an additional 500+ acre cattle property.

Nathan is 23 years old and the youngest member of the Farmer Wants a Wife cast. His father passed away when he was just 12 years old and as a result, he has had to shoulder several responsibilities since an early age so that he could lend a helping hand to his mother and three sisters.

Nathan has been working on his farm ever since he returned from college after his graduation. With his professional life in order, he now hopes to fulfill his wish of starting a family with his future wife.

2) Brandon Rogers

Brandon Rogers (Image via YouTube/@FOX)

Brandon Rogers is29 years old and hails from Center, Connecticut. He is a second-generation farmer growing barley and potatoes on a 1,000-acre farm of his own.

Brandon had a fond childhood growing up on his father's farm. He currently lives in one of the most remote locations to ever be inhabited by a cast member. His town supposedly is so remote that it has only one stoplight. Brandon's residence is surrounded by his farm.

3) Mitchell Kolinsky

Mitchell Kolinsky (Image via YouTube/@FOX)

Hailing from Knoxville, Tennessee, Mitchell Kolinsky is a first-generation farmer. He currently resides in Mount Juliet on a new farm where his abode is inside a gorgeous 19th-century cabin wherein he lives peacefully accompanied by his three pet dogs.

Farmer Wants a Wife cast member Mitchell's childhood was replete with spending a lot of time outdoors and being surrounded by horses in his native Knoxville. He is somewhat of an oddity in his family as both his father and brothers have traditional white-collar jobs. However, Mitchell answered the call of outdoor life at an early age and ended up buying his first farm to become a horse and cattle rancher.

4) Ty Ferrell

Ty Ferrell (Image via YouTube/@FOX)

Ty Ferrel lives and works in Sikeston, Montana, and is 42 years old. He works as a team roper on a 50-acre farm with horses and cattle. He is divorced from his previous marriage and has a 12-year-old daughter.

Though he has a seemingly perfect life, he wishes to make it even better by finding the right partner for himself.

Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 premieres on Thursday, February 1, 2023, at 9 PM ET on FOX.