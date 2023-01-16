Meet the cast of MTV’s The Real Friends of WeHo

MTV is all set to premiere its brand new reality television series titled The Real Friends of WeHo. The show will revolve around West Hollywood's famed LGBTQ+ celebrities, TV personalities, and entrepreneurs, following them as they move about with their daily lives. It will also feature some fun and dramatic moments that take place in their lives.

The soon-to-be released reality TV show will premiere its pilot episode on Friday night, January 20, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT after the next episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15.

The official synopsis for The Real Friends of WeHo reads as:

"An unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving, and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community. Consisting of some of Hollywood's most influential and successful LGBTQ+ celebrities, personalities, and entrepreneurs, this revealing and witty new ensemble docuseries provides an up close and personal glimpse into their lives as they perform in front of crowds of thousands, make high stakes business deals, celebrate important life milestones, work the red carpet, and reveal their most intimate truths to family and friends."

Here are the five cast members who will be appearing on MTV's The Real Friends of WeHo

1) Todrick Hall

Hall has over a million followers on Instagram and uploads a lot of posts from his work and shows. He also recently appeared on HGTV's Battle of the Bling.

According to his official bio on The Real Friends of WeHo:

"Todrick Hall is a multi-hyphenate who has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and RuPaul."

It continues:

"He has performed to sold-out crowds on three international tours, appeared on a dozen television shows, starred in five Broadway musicals and amassed millions of followers on multiple platforms, including 900 million views on YouTube."

2) Brad Goreski

Goreski is a celebrity stylist who has over 814k followers on Instagram. He is also a judge on Canada's Drag Race. His posts on social media are mostly comic reels and pictures of himself with his friends and family.

According to The Real Friends of WeHo star's official bio:

"Brad Goreski continues to be one of Hollywood's most coveted and highly desired stylists working with a bevy of actresses and high end clientele. Married to famed television comedy writer and instagram sensation Gary Janetti, Brad is ready to step out of his comfort zone and embrace new possibilities in his life."

3) Curtis Hamilton

Hamilton, aka Boofa, was born in Italy but raised in the south of North America. In his Instagram bio, he describes himself as someone who comes with manners and empathy. He has just over 40.3k followers on social media and uploads posts from his travels and with his friends and family.

According to the star's official bio on The Real Friends of WeHo:

"Curtis Hamilton is a highly celebrated film and television actor known for his roles in projects such as Surviving Compton, Charming The Hearts of Men, The Kings of Napa and Insecure. Having only recently come out to his family and a close circle of friends, he continues to navigate his role both in Hollywood as a prominent actor onscreen as well as where he fits within the LA LGBTQ+ community."

4) Dorión Renaud

Dorion is the founder and CEO of award-winning brand Buttah Skin. He has over 353k followers on Instagram and often uploads posts about his skin care line, of him modeling, and from his work.

According to the The Real Friends of WeHo star's bio:

"Dorión Renaud is the CEO of Buttah, one of the top Black owned skincare companies in the world. The owner and head of his own company at only 34 years-old, he's ready to take Buttah to new lucrative heights with a massive nationwide launch in department stores and a high stakes advertising winter campaign that will allow himself and his company to go to the next level."

5) Jaymes Vaughan

Vaughan's Instagram bio describes himself as a husband, dog dad, and TV host. He has over 189k followers and posts a number of pictures and videos with his partner, with whom he tied the knot earlier last year.

According to The Real Friends of WeHo star's bio:

"Jaymes Vaughan is an entertainment news host who recently stepped away from his television career to launch OUTbound, a global LGBTQ+ Cruise company. He recently married actor Jonathan Bennett, and the two run OUTbound together. Jaymes is considering a return to his career as a host while also continuing to juggle his responsibilities with OUTbound."

The Real Friends of WeHo will air every Friday night from January 20, at 9 pm ET, only on MTV. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes