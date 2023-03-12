Meet the cast of Naked and Afraid: Solo

Naked and Afraid: Solo is a brand new series that will premiere on Discovery in less than a day. The survival show will follow eight contestants as they try to survive some of the harshest conditions across three continents.

Discovery's Naked and Afraid: Solo is a part of the Naked and Afraid franchise and will feature some of the most experienced survivalists taking on the challenge once again. But this time they will not have a partner and will have to endure this journey all alone using their own creativeness and skills.

Naked and Afraid: Solo will premiere with its pilot episode on Sunday night, March 12, 2023 at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT only on Discovery channel.

The official synopsis for Naked and Afraid: Solo reads,

"NAKED AND AFRAID survivalists have endured the most grueling environments on earth and proved the value of teamwork in overcoming brutal conditions. In this all-new series, eight of the franchise’s most battle-tested survivalists will attempt to endure 21 days completely SOLO. This arced series takes place in some of the most remote and harshest environments in the world – and in locations spread out over three continents."

It continues,

"Whether it’s a bug-infested South American rainforest, a frigid African scrubland or a blistering Mexican jungle, each episode follows multiple survivalists as they take on the most difficult challenge of their lives. The eight new cast mates will have no one to help them through their journey. Their survival and success depends entirely on their own unique creativeness, skills and their will to survive through the 21 days."

With little to no time left for the forthcoming series to premiere, here's a list of the eight contestants who will be appearing on Naked and Afraid: Solo.

Here are the eight contestants who will journey alone in Naked and Afraid: Solo only on Discovery channel

The series will feature some of the fan favorite contestants returning for another chance at redemption. If you're curious to know who they are, keep reading.

Jamie Frizzell

Jamie is a life guard adventurer who doesn't take any nonsense. He is also a bushcraft instructor who hails from Scotland. He is a survivor from the 21 day tribe challenge. But he tapped out two days into XL Next Level.

Fernando Calderon

Hailing from Simi Valley, California, Fernando is a husband, father of four and a fire captain. He has always had a positive attitude and so far hasn't tapped out of any challenge and has been alongside his partner throughout their journey.

Suzanne Zeta

Suzanne hails from Virginia and is a mother of four. She also has a PhD working in cancer research. Suzanne is no stranger when it comes to difficult situations or challenges, be it from her childhood or even on the famed reality TV series. She completed a 21 day challenge, where her partner tapped out early.

James Lewis

James hails from Tallahassee, Florida. He is an expert when it comes to making traps. He is determined to complete this challenge alone for his father, who recently passed away. So far, James has taken part in two challenges, and he has completed both of them.

Cheeny Plante

Cheeny has experience working as a SERE instructor in the airforce. She is a jack of all trades. Cheeny has also taught her colleagues how to survive before they can head out for battle. Previously, Cheeny took part in the 21 day challenge in South Africa and completed it as well.

Shanika Malcom

Shanika is a single mother of three kids. She is a yoga instructor, innovator and a nurturer as well. Shanika has a strong connection to nature and hails from Jamaica. She is also the first Afro-indigenous woman to take part in a 21 day challenge.

Terra Short

Terra Short is a trans woman who feels herself when she's left in the wild with nothing but her skills and a knife to survive. She is also a single parent and an experienced bow hunter. They hail from Mobile, Alabama.

Kaila Cummings

Kaila is an avid bow hunter and blade smith. After tapping out of the XL Next Level, Kaila is now returning for her redemption season in Naked and Afraid: Solo determined to make it through the journey alone. Kaila has previously completed a 21 day challenge and a 40 day challenge in South Africa.

Naked and Afraid: Solo airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET, only on Discovery. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

